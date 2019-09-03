18th Annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival Celebrating Olympic Coast Cuisine

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After serving-up eight tons of fresh-caught Dungeness crab in 2018, one of the country's most acclaimed seafood festivals is preparing for another "Crab Feastival!" The Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival celebrates not only the food, aquaculture, agriculture and maritime traditions of Washington State's Olympic Peninsula, but Native American culture, art, music, and children's activities in one spectacular three-day celebration.



Chefs Shoveling Fresh Dungeness Crab CrabFest Dungeness Crab Dinner

The festival will take place October 11-13 at the Port Angeles City Pier. Most of the festival is under cover, so welcome the fall on the Olympic Peninsula!

"CrabFest" has been named the Best Food Festival in Washington State by the Daily Meal, and one of the Top 100 Events by the American Bus Association. It has also been recognized by Coastal Living Magazine, GQ Magazine and Saveur as one of the top seafood festivals in North America.

The Food!

More than 14 tons of Dungeness crab is pulled from local waters each year, enabling festival-goers to savor the freshest crab available. Whole crab dinners are served in the 12,000 square foot Crab Central tent along with fresh corn and cole slaw. Throughout the grounds, 14 local and regional restaurants will serve-up everything from Crab Rangoon to seafood gumbo and much more! New this year, festival-goers can try Geoduck, including geoduck ceviche, sashimi and chowder. Non-seafood and vegetarian dishes will also be available.

The Fun!

In addition to great food, there will be two live music stages, two live oyster bars, local beer and wine, a Chef Demonstration Stage featuring regional culinary talent, and our unique Grab-a-Crab Crab Derby for the entire family. Saturday activities will include a Welcoming Ceremony with the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, a United States Coast Guard Air and Sea Rescue Demonstration, an Olympic Peninsula Rowing Association demonstration and a Peninsula College 5K Fun Run. A non-denominational "Crab Revival" and the Captain Joseph House Foundation Chowder Cook-Off will take place on Sunday.



Presenting sponsors include Black Ball Ferry Line, Kitsap Bank, Peninsula Daily News, Port Angeles Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Red Lion Hotel Port Angeles.

A Perfect Getaway

CrabFest is a seasonal highlight for Port Angeles, located at the gateway to Olympic National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The region is long known as an outdoor enthusiast's paradise with a growing reputation for culinary adventure. During the fall, travelers can visit artisan wineries, take a county farm tour and savor local cuisine at a waterfront resort. The area's diverse geography features glacially sculpted peaks and towering old growth forest, wild ocean beaches and lush estuaries enhanced by living tribal cultures, historic seaport towns, and rolling agricultural land.



Tickets and information at www.crabfestival.org.

Media Contact:

Scott Nagel, Executive Director

360-808-3940

220909@email4pr.com



SOURCE Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival

Related Links

https://www.crabfestival.org

