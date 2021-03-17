18th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Drives Digital Enterprises with the Shift into High Gear

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium , a world class conference, will bring CIOs and digital technology executives together to learn, engage, and discuss how to shift their enterprises into high gear within our ever-changing, digitally-transforming world. The 2021 first ever digital Symposium, The Big Rest: Digital Enterprises Shift Into High Gear, commences April 5th, 2021 and registration is still open.

The 2021 Symposium will begin on April 5th and conclude May 28th and the purchase of a ticket includes membership to the new MIT Sloan CIO Community, which is dedicated to helping members build relationships with other technology executives year-round. Hosted on the Mighty Network platform via the web or mobile app, members can connect with other technology executives, participate in discussions, watch recordings, and attend panel discussions from anywhere in the world. The Symposium ticket also entitles attendees to two years of community membership.

The online Symposium will feature weekly themes including Future of Work, Digitalization Trends, Security, Privacy & Data, New Technologies, Economic Impact of Technology, and Enterprise Culture & Leadership. Attendees will learn how to leverage these insightful technologies to create nimble organizations in light of COVID-19. Panel discussions will be led by CIOs and MIT thought leaders, including Dr. Yossi Sheffi, Keri Pearlson, Irving Wladawsky-Berger, and George Westerman.

"We are thrilled to offer a 2021 Symposium program that enables CIOs to gain the latest strategies to lead their organization boldly in light of COVID-19 and take part in the new MIT Sloan CIO Community," said Allan Tate, Executive Chair of the 2021 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. "In addition to attendees having access to panel discussions on topics including reshaping business strategy, innovative technologies, and digitalization trends, they can now take part in virtual networking and build relationships year-round which enables them to continually be at the forefront of their industry."

The Symposium will feature more than a dozen interactive panel discussions with top leaders in their fields of expertise. The full agenda is available at www.mitcio.com/agenda . Highlights include:

Fireside Chat: "Reshaping Business Strategy for the New (Ab)Normal" will discuss how businesses grappled with the pandemic and which ones are likely to survive and thrive after it subsides. Dr. Yossi Sheffi , MIT Professor and Author of The New (Ab)Normal, will show how the virus predicts long term benefits for business performance and how to create a better future in a time of extreme uncertainty.

Panel: "Building Better Jobs in an Age of Intelligent Machines" led by Dr. Elisabeth Reynolds , Executive Director, Work of the Future Task Force and Dr. Irving Wladawsky-Berger , Fellow, MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy will discuss key findings and recommendations from the commissioning of an MIT -wide task force on the Future of Work. The examination on the effect of emerging technologies on higher living standards, better working conditions, greater economic security, and improved health and longevity will all be addressed.

Panel: "Protecting Your Digital Innovations from Cyber-attack" led by Keri Pearlson , Executive Director, MIT Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan (CAMS), Roota Almeida, CISO, Delta Dental of NJ & CT and Lena Smart , CISO, Mongo DB will share their expertise and insights on creating and executing a cybersecurity strategy to protect digital innovations.

Other panel sessions driven by key IT leaders, practitioners, and MIT researchers include, "Will Artificial Intelligence Get Us Through Uncertain Times?"; "Building an Enterprise for the World Ahead"; "Rapid Shift in Talent and Knowledge Acquisition"; "The Innovation Conundrum: Should IT or Digital 'Own' The Digital Innovation Agenda?"; "Accelerated Digital Transformation – Where will we land?" and more.

The Symposium will also feature this year's finalists for the prestigious MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award .

