18th Annual Report and Survey on Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production 2021

The 2021 Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production is the most recent study of biotherapeutic developers and contract manufacturing organizations' current and projected future capacity and production.

In-depth analysis and summary of the key survey findings, trends and implications for industry-wide biomanufacturing capacity and biotherapeutic production. Comparison of production by biotherapeutic developers and contract manufacturing organizations. Current and future potential industry bottlenecks.

Trend analysis in this 18th in a series of annual biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry evaluations. This edition includes the joint industry expertise from the publisher, and many industry consultants and experts.

It also features an updated special supplement on Covid-19 Crisis-Impact on Bioprocessing, and Suppliers.



Key Topics Covered:

FUTURE OF BIOPROCESSING: EXPERTS' PERSPECTIVE

COVID-19 Impact on Bioprocessing: From the Beginning of the Pandemic through Recovery.

FDA Biopharmaceutical Approvals in 2020

Scaling Up Gene Therapy Manufacturing with Single-Use Technology

Manufacturing Facility Change Needs in a New Era of Therapies

Process Intensification in the CMO World

Cell & Gene Therapy CMO Landscape Including Industry Consolidation via M&A

China -based Bioprocessing CMOs: Status and Prospects

EMERGING ISSUES IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

Industry Trends in 2021

Budget Issues in 2021

Operational Changes

New Bioprocessing Products Development Opportunities in 2021

Cost-Cutting Actions & Development Timelines

Average Cost per Gram Recombinant Protein

Assay Development

Selecting Bioreactors in New Facilities

Selecting and Purchasing Commercial-Scale Bioreactors

CAPACITY UTILIZATION

Capacity Utilization Trends

Capacity Utilization: Biomanufacturers vs. CMOs

Capacity Utilization: U.S. vs. Western European Manufacturers

Respondents' Current Total Production Capacity

Discussion: Capacity Trends

Range of Titers with mAb Production

CURRENT AND FUTURE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS AND QUALITY FACTORS

Current Capacity Constraints

Expected Capacity Constraints

Factors Impacting Future Production Capacity

Key Areas to Address to Avoid Future Capacity Constraints

Batch Failure Frequency in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Primary Cause of Batch Failures, Percentages of Failures

Quality Problems in Biomanufacturing Attributed to Vendors

Discussion: Industry Trends

FUTURE CAPACITY EXPANSIONS

Planned Future Capacity Expansions

Planned Future Capacity Expansions, 2009-2026

Planned Future Capacity Expansions by 2026: CMOs vs. Biotherapeutic Developers

Planned Five-Year Capacity Expansion: U.S. vs. Western European Manufacturers

Planned Future Capacity Expansions

CHAPTER 7: OUTSOURCING TRENDS IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

Current Outsourcing by Production System

Future Outsourcing Biotherapeutic Developers' Outsourcing,

Outsourced Activities in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Critical Outsourcing Issues Selecting a CMO: (2018 data)

CMOs' Problems with Their Clients

Country Selections for International Outsourcing (Offshoring) of Biomanufacturing

Offshoring Trends

Discussion of Outsourcing and Offshoring

DISPOSABLES AND SINGLE-USE SYSTEMS IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

Use of Disposables and Single-Use Systems

Leachables and Extractables

Reasons for Increasing Use of Disposables & Single-Use Systems

Factors That May Restrict Use of Disposables

Suppliers' Expectations for Standards Setting Bodies

Single-Use Adoption Issues

Need for Single-use Sensors, and Bioreactor Attributes

Satisfaction with Single-Use Device Vendors

Single-Use Operations and Trends

Discussion: Single-use Bioprocessing

DOWNSTREAM PURIFICATION

Impact of Downstream Processing on Capacity

Specific Purification Step Constraints

Downstream Purification Issues

mAb Purification Capacity Estimates

New Downstream Processing Technologies

Improvements to Downstream Operations

Discussion: Industry Trends Upstream Expression Titer Trends and Impact on Downstream Operations

HIRING, EMPLOYMENT GROWTH, AND TRAINING IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

Hiring Trends

Hiring in 2026: 5-year Trends

Hiring Challenges Today

Training in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Discussion: Training Industry Trends

NEW METHODS: CONTINUOUS AND PROCESS INTENSIFICATION, CELL AND GENE THERAPIES

Perfusion Operations and Continuous Bioprocessing Operational Issues

Perfusion Operations and Continuous Bioprocessing Trends

Discussion: Continuous Bioprocessing and Perfusion Trends

Cell and Gene Therapy Platforms

SUPPLIERS TO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING AND LIFE SCIENCES

Demographics Areas of Involvement

Growth Rate of Sales by Suppliers

Discussion: Vendor and Industry Growth

Budget Issues and Problems Faced by Industry Suppliers

Cost Cutting Actions by Vendors

Problems Clients Have with Their Vendors

Vendor Expansion Plans

New Technology Areas in Development by Vendors

Sales Staff Training

Biopharma Vendors' Financial Outlook for 2021

CMO Pricing Changes for Biopharmaceutical Services

Discussion: Biopharma Suppliers Bioprocessing Vendors Will See Continued Market Growth

