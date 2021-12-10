19.10% CAGR in Fluidics for Preclinical, Life Science Research, and Clinical Applications Market | Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth | Technavio

The fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market size is expected to grow by USD 10.38 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.10%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 13.00%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Fluidics for Preclinical, Life Science Research, and Clinical Applications Market Analysis Report by Product (software and accessories and precision syringe pumps), End-user (industrial laboratories and CROs and academic and government research laboratories), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market will be challenged by factors such as the high cost of products such as syringe pumps. These products are used in preclinical studies, microfluidics, cellular studies, mass spectrometry calibration, neuroscience, and chromatography. Moreover, the costs of syringe pumps used in research applications vary based on type, brand, and quality.

Major Fluidics for Preclinical, Life Science Research, and Clinical Applications Companies:

Advanced Microfluidics SA

BiosebLab

CETONI GmbH

Chemyx Inc.

Halma Plc

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

New Era Pump Systems Inc.

Spetec GmbH

Stoelting Co.

World Precision Instruments

Fluidics For Preclinical, Life Science Research, And Clinical Applications Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Software and accessories - size and forecast 2020-2025

Precision syringe pumps - size and forecast 2020-2025

Fluidics For Preclinical, Life Science Research, And Clinical Applications Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Industrial laboratories and CROs - size and forecast 2020-2025

Academic and government research laboratories - size and forecast 2020-2025

Fluidics For Preclinical, Life Science Research, And Clinical Applications Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Fluidics for Preclinical, Life Science Research, and Clinical Applications Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Microfluidics SA, BiosebLab, CETONI GmbH, Chemyx Inc., Halma Plc, Harvard Bioscience Inc., New Era Pump Systems Inc., Spetec GmbH, Stoelting Co., and World Precision Instruments Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

