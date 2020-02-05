$19.44B Cloud Service Brokerage Industry, 2020-2027 - SME's Expected to Display Remarkable Growth Owing to the Evolving Need to Optimally Manage & Utilize Resources

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud service brokerage market was valued at US$ 5.03 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 19.44 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 16.4% throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Evolving need to manage hybrid IT and reduce security risk will spur revenue growth during the forecast period



Technology disruption coupled with businesses expecting higher returns on investment has created the demand for cloud infrastructure. Increasing adoption of hybrid IT comes with many challenges, and to address these challenges cloud service brokers play a vital role.



The combination of benefits offered by cloud broking including enabling self-service IT across the environment and deployment, integrating, managing, and tracking cloud services, and reduction of cost associated with cloud infrastructure among others are driving the growth of the cloud service brokerage market. In addition, cloud service brokers help companies strike the right balance between service-by-service security, enforcement, efficiency and price across multi-cloud services.



By 2020, 90% of the organizations will adopt hybrid IT infrastructure management capabilities. The cloud brokerage service comprises of a varied set of capabilities including multi-tenancy, access management, service management and optimization, integrated chargeback and financial management, policy-driven governance, and compliance. In particular, the lack of standards for managing IaaS, SaaS and PaaS services through a single recording system is fueling governance concerns.



All this makes it possible for unified consoles not only to integrate and customize cloud services in a self-service environment but also to keep up with rapidly evolving cloud service broker services. Thus bolstering the growth of the cloud service brokerage market.



Key Market Movements

Globally, the cloud service brokerage market is growing at a CAGR of 16.4% for the period from 2019 to 2027.

Large enterprises segment expected to dominate the cloud service brokerage market with a revenue share of more than 65%. This can be associated with high demand from large enterprises in order to increase productivity and reduce complexity.

In addition, the SME segment expected to display remarkable growth throughout the forecast period. Owing to, the evolving need to optimally manage and utilize resources as SMEs have limited human resources in contrast to large enterprises.

North America dominates the cloud service brokerage market in terms of revenue with more than 35% of the market share. North America will continue to dominate the global cloud service brokerage market throughout the forecast period. Owing to the rapid adoption of cloud technology and the presence of several vendors among others in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Cloud Service Brokerage (CSB) Market

2.2. Global CSB Market, by Platform, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global CSB Market, by Deployment Mode, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global CSB Market, by Organization Size, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global CSB Market, by End-user, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.6. Global CSB Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global CSB Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Cloud Service Brokerage (CSB) Market, by Platform , 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Internal Brokerage Enablement

4.3. External Brokerage Enablement



5. Global Cloud Service Brokerage (CSB) Market, by Deployment Mode, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Private Cloud

5.3. Public Cloud

5.4. Hybrid Cloud



6. Global Cloud Service Brokerage (CSB) Market, by Organization Size, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. SMEs

6.3. Large Enterprises



7. Global Cloud Service Brokerage (CSB) Market, by End-user, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. BFSI

7.3. IT & Telecom

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Government

7.6. Manufacturing

7.7. Others (Education, Logistics, & Retail etc.)



8. North America Cloud Service Brokerage (CSB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



9. Europe Cloud Service Brokerage (CSB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



10. Asia-Pacific Cloud Service Brokerage (CSB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



11. Rest of the World Cloud Service Brokerage (CSB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Capegemini SE

12.2. Accenture PLC

12.3. IBM Corporation

12.4. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

12.5. Atos SE

12.6. Jamcracker, Inc.

12.7. Wipro Ltd.

12.8. Tech Mahindra Ltd.

12.9. Fujitsu Ltd.

12.10. OpenText Corporation

12.11. Oracle Corporation



