$19.9B Artificial Intelligence in Retail Industry, 2027 - Rising Focus on Blockchain and Adoption of 5G Technology

The "Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market by Product, Application (Predictive Merchandizing, Programmatic Advertising), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence in retail market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.4% from 2020 to reach $19.9 billion by 2027.

The growth in the artificial intelligence in retail market is driven by several factors such as the rising number of internet users, increasing adoption of smart devices, rapid adoption of advances in technology across retail chain, and increasing adoption of the multi-channel or omnichannel retailing strategy.

Besides, the factors such as increasing awareness about AI and big data & analytics, consistent proliferation of Internet of Things, and enhanced end-user experience is also contributing to the market growth. However, the high cost of transformation and lack of infrastructure are some of the major factors hindering the market growth during the forecast period.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global artificial intelligence in retail market with respect to various types. The global artificial intelligence in retail market study presents historical market data (2018 & 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. The market is segmented on the basis of product, application, technology, retail, end-user, and geography.



Based on product offering, the solutions segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall artificial intelligence in retail market in 2020. This is attributed to the growing adoption of AI-powered solutions and applications by retailers across the globe to identify personalized customer needs, reduce shrinkage by improving loss prevention at point-of-sale, and enhance customer engagement experience. However, the services segment is estimated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.



In AI solutions segment, based on product type, the chatbots segment is estimated to command the largest share of the artificial intelligence in retail solutions market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing need to improve customer relationship management (CRM) and an increase in awareness about the advantages offered by chatbots over other customer support options. However, customer behavior tracking is poised to post the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Based on learning technology, the machine learning segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall artificial intelligence in retail market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand from retailers to track dynamic consumer behavior in order to ensure competitive edge in the retail industry, which has also proved as a key to success of stakeholders in many cases. Moreover, ability of machine learning technology to provide better prediction of sales and customer services, better segmentation of customers, and high personalized product recommendations for advertising and promotions is expected to drive the adoption of machine learning technology during the forecast period.



An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global artificial intelligence in retail market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to its open-minded approach towards smart technologies and high technology adoption rate, presence of key players & start-ups, and increased internet access. However, the factors such as speedy growth in spending power, presence of young population, and government initiatives supporting digitalization is helping Asia Pacific to register the fastest growth in the global artificial intelligence in retail market.



Key players operating in the global artificial intelligence in retail market are Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.), and BloomReach, Inc. (U.S.) along with several local and regional players.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Awareness about AI and Big Data & Analytics

4.2.1.2. Adoption of Multichannel or Omni channel Retailing Strategy

4.2.1.3. Need to Enhance the End-User Experience and Improve Productivity

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Cost of Procurement

4.2.2.2. Lack of infrastructure

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Increased Adoption of AI-Powered Voice Enabled Devices

4.2.3.2. Growing Number of Smartphones

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Concerns over Privacy and Identity of individuals

4.2.4.2. Lack of Awareness about AI Technology

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Rising Focus on Blockchain

4.2.5.1. Adoption of 5G Technology

4.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the AI in Retail Market



5. Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Solutions

5.2.1. Chatbot

5.2.2. Recommendation Engines

5.2.3. Customer Behavior Tracking

5.2.4. Visual Search

5.2.5. Customer Relationship Management

5.2.6. Price Optimization

5.2.7. Supply Chain Management

5.2.8. inventory Management

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Managed Services

5.3.2. Professional Services



6. Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Predictive Merchandising

6.3. Programmatic Advertising

6.4. In-Store Visual Monitoring & Surveillance

6.5. Market forecasting

6.6. Location-Based Marketing



7. Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market, by Learning Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Machine Learning

7.3. Natural Language Processing

7.4. Computer Vision



8. Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Online Retail

8.3. Offline Retail

8.3.1. Brick & Mortar Stores

8.3.2. Supermarkets& Hypermarkets

8.3.3. Speciality Stores



9. Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market, by End-User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Food &Groceries

9.3. Health & Wellness

9.4. Automotive

9.5. Electronics & White Goods

9.6. Fashion & Clothing

9.7. Others



10. Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market, by Deployment Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Cloud

10.3. On-Premise



11. Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. France

11.3.3. U.K.

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. Japan

11.4.2. China

11.4.3. India

11.4.4. Rest of the Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Growth Strategies

12.1.1. New Product Launches

12.1.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

12.1.3. Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

12.1.4. Expansions

12.2. Market Share Analysis

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking



13. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

13.1. Amazon

13.2. Google LLC

13.3. IBM Corporation

13.4. Intel Corporation

13.5. Microsoft Corporation

13.6. Nvidia Corporation

13.7. Oracle Corporation

13.8. SAP SE

13.9. Bloomreach, Inc.

13.10. Salesforce.com, Inc.



