1901 Group Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Designation

The AWS MSP Partner Program recognizes and validates leading APN Consulting Partners that are highly skilled at providing full lifecycle solutions to customers. The AWS MSP Partner Program was created to help customers identify validated APN Consulting Partners skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration, and deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their customer's environments.

"1901 Group is proud to receive the AWS MSP designation," said Sonu Singh, CEO of

1901 Group. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. Achieving the AWS MSP designation is based on our 10 years of diligent work to grow (identify, train, retain) our talented workforce and to provide innovative managed services including cloud migration and optimization services to our public sector customers."

"The AWS MSP designation is valuable to our employees, our customers, and our communities because it validates our experience and expertise operating in AWS GovCloud (US), which due to public sector regulations and requirements, can create important nuances and subtle differences that demand specialized attention. This knowledge and experience reduces risk for our customers to migrate more and faster to AWS, it creates education and career advancement opportunities for our employees, and it creates high technology jobs in rural America for our communities," said Brendan Walsh, SVP Partner Relations 1901 Group.

Tweet: [email protected] Achieves the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Designation @AWS_Gov @awscloud https://bit.ly/2Wd4e9J.

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector. We improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end-users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission-critical systems. Our capabilities include cloud, cyber security, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Explore our latest IaC infographic and visit our newsroom. Simplify IT with 1901 Group.

Media Contact:

Patricia Long

Vice President, Marketing Communications & Public Relations

1901 Group

571.392.7233 (o) 703.615.4906 (m)

[email protected]

SOURCE 1901 Group, LLC

Related Links

https://1901group.com

