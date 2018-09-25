1901 Group Announces New Senior Vice President of Service Delivery

"We continue to see Federal customers increasingly recognizing the value of leveraging cloud computing and managed services such as those provided by 1901 Group, so they can focus their energies on supporting their organizations' core mission," said Hirsch. "I am excited to join 1901 Group, a fast-growing firm that is at the forefront of this transformation in the Federal market."

Hirsch joins 1901 Group after serving 14 years as a Vice President (VP) at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), leading business across the Federal Civil and Health markets with portfolios ranging in size up to $350 million and 700 staff. Most recently at GDIT, Hirsch served as Vice President for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) programs.

Prior to GDIT, Hirsch served as the Chief Information Officer with American Management Systems as head of global operations of both IT infrastructure and Corporate-wide Administrative Services managing support functions for 6,500 employees across 50 offices and budgets of over $80 million.

"We are very excited to welcome Don to our 1901 Group team. Not only does he bring a wealth of experience as an IT executive, he is also a strong result-oriented leader and well respected in the community and fits in culturally with the 1901 Group team," said Sonu Singh, CEO of 1901 Group. "We have a lot of work to do in the next several years and adding Don to the executive team will help us accomplish our goals."

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading FedRAMP authorized managed service provider in the public sector market and delivers innovative IT solutions by leveraging our Enterprise IT Operations Center to provide 24x7 support of end users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.



