1901 Group Appoints Steve Hamric as CFO to Lead Ongoing Growth

Hamric will provide financial and strategic business advice to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and broader leadership team, leveraging his expertise in financial and accounting operations; capital structures and financings; merger and acquisitions; and, most importantly, providing deep financial education and tools across all of 1901 Group's teams.

"We are very pleased to welcome Steve to our executive team at 1901 Group. His experience developing processes, technology, and people are an ideal match for our company as we prepare for the next phase of growth at 1901 Group," said Sonu Singh, CEO of 1901 Group. "Our executive team looks forward to working with Steve as we drive value for clients, evolve our offerings, and continue to disrupt public sector business models."

Prior to 1901 Group, Hamric served as the CFO at TeraThink, a premier provider of technology services to the federal government, where he led strategic and financial initiatives resulting in the acquisition of the company by CGI.

Hamric held executive positions serving as Senior Vice President and CFO at MA Federal, Inc (iGov), where he focused on the financial management and operational effectiveness of the firm. He also served as the CFO at Athena Technologies, Inc. (now Rockwell Collins), leading the company through a significant high-growth period and obtaining local, regional, and national recognition as one of the fastest growing and premier companies in government technology during his tenure.

"It's an exciting time to join 1901 Group," said Steve Hamric. "As a leading provider of managed services in public sector, 1901 Group is positioned for tremendous growth. I look forward to working with the leadership team to contribute to 1901 Group's future success as the company progresses to the next phase of its strategy."

Hamric holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Virginia Tech, Pamplin College of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting from Radford University.



1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector. We improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end-users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission-critical systems. Our capabilities include cloud, cyber security, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.



