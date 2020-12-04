1901 Group Maintains FedRAMP Authorization Sixth Consecutive Year for In³Sight SaaS Managed Services Platform

"We are dedicated to supporting government-wide IT modernization efforts that leverage cloud and automation technologies to improve performance and security while reducing operational costs. Our In 3 Sight managed services platform includes an integrated suite of tools and technologies within a FedRAMP Authorized security boundary that allows us to provide secure remote support to our customers, regardless of customer or employee location," said James Christopher, EVP of Operations and Engineering at 1901 Group.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services and empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with emphasis on security and protection of federal information, and helps accelerate the adoption of secure, cloud solutions. FedRAMP enables agencies to access a wide range of cloud-based technologies safely and securely without having to invest heavy amounts of time and resources.

"We take the integrity of our operational services very seriously, and by providing secure IT solutions that support the migration, operation, and optimization of systems in cloud environments we can help protect our nation's data and transform our government agencies into more efficient organizations. As we achieve our sixth consecutive year of FedRAMP Authorization, we are proud of this significant milestone and the dedication of our team," said Sonu Singh, CEO of 1901 Group.

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group develops innovative IT services and solutions for the public and private sector. We improve service delivery via our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Centers (EITOC) for 24x7 user, complex IT infrastructure, and mission-critical systems support. Our capabilities include cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly serve customers in federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP Authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.

