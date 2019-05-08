1901 Group Named 'Company of the Year' in Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council's TechNite Awards

This announcement was made during the 20 th Anniversary TechNite Awards celebration at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center on May 3, 2019, an event sponsored by Woods Rogers, Attorneys at Law. The Company of the Year award is given to a Roanoke or New River Valley headquartered company that has demonstrated its commitment to advancing the technology community and excellence in its people, programs, and projects within its industry.

"1901 Group is extremely honored to be named Company of the Year," said Sonu Singh, CEO of 1901 Group. "None of this is possible without the support of our team, our community, and our partners collectively working together to help our public sector customers solve complex mission challenges through the use of innovative information technology solutions and cloud computing. On behalf of all our employees, we are grateful for the recognition and are excited about the growth and job opportunities that we have created in the Roanoke-Blacksburg area."

"It is exciting to see the growth occurring at 1901 Group. The model that 1901 Group has perfected of dividing work between Northern Virginia and Blacksburg provides a blueprint for others to emulate and highlights one of the ways that our technology ecosystem can grow and thrive. They are a shining example of the value of our region and are truly deserving of this recognition," said Robert McAden, President and CEO of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading managed service provider in the public and private sector market that delivers innovative IT solutions by leveraging our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.





Media Contact:

Patricia Long

Senior Director, Marketing Communications and Public Relations

1901 Group

571.392.7233 (o) 703.615.4906 (m)

Tricia.long@1901group.com

SOURCE 1901 Group, LLC

