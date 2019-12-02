1901 Group Panel Discussions at AWS re:Invent 2019 in Las Vegas

The 1901 Group DR/BUaaS offering, based on Cohesity DataPlatform and Cohesity DataProtect technologies, is purpose-built and designed to give customers the benefits of 1) an agile implementation of high data security DR and/or BU, 2) an incremental, low risk path towards cloud migration, and 3) a cost-effective data storage and archiving for hybrid IT environments.

"The demand for flexible DR/BU across legacy on-premises and cloud architectures is the catalyst for solutioning an as-a-service offering that provides FIPS 140-2 data encryption at-rest and in-motion, combined with industry-leading data compression and deduplication," said Walsh. "As primary, secondary, and archive data storage continues to grow in volumes managed, the ability to compress and dedup efficiently becomes even more important for the cost-effectiveness of cloud migration and cloud operations. We see that the need for a dynamic DR/BU capability is only growing in importance to our enterprise customers, especially for hybrid enterprise IT environments."

Walsh will be a featured speaker on a panel entitled "Five hybrid cloud backup and disaster recovery mistakes to avoid" on Monday, December 2 from 12:15pm – 1:15 pm. The panel will be held at the Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4403. Walsh will join representatives from Cohesity and other vendors for the discussion.

1901 Group is a Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner of Cohesity, Inc., and an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). 1901 Group demonstrates its technical proficiencies and accelerated growth with the additional achievements of AWS Public Sector Partner Transformation Program (PTP) membership , and AWS Government Competency status .

