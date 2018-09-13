1901 Group to Participate in First-Ever VIP Media Day at Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center

Invited media will be paired with companies whose national and global footprint in research and development interest them the most. The media will leave with exclusive content and expert contacts for future editorials, video, blogs, etc.

1901 Group built its first Enterprise IT Operations Center in the VTCRC in Blacksburg, VA and has achieved FedRAMP authorization, ISO9001 certification, and CMMI Level 3 appraisals. The Center provides 24x7 enterprise managed services, cyber security, Agile software development and cloud migration, helping customers improve IT performance through the use of process and technology automation.

"1901 Group looks forward to meeting with media and discussing our IT service delivery model based on the development of enterprise IT factories. Blacksburg and surrounding rural areas provide access to premium talent with a great quality of life," said Sonu Singh, CEO of 1901 Group. "Our Enterprise IT Operations Center in Blacksburg has exceeded our expectations. We've built a culture that values hard work, risk taking, and a bias toward action to change how Federal government thinks about IT."

For questions or to inquire about a press pass please submit press credentials to Melissa Vidmar, Business Development & Communications Manager, at melissa.vidmar@vtcrc.com. Additional details may be found at www.vtcrc.com/events/2018vipmediaday.





About 1901 Group, LLC



1901 Group is a leading FedRAMP authorized managed services provider in the public sector market and delivers innovative IT solutions by leveraging our Enterprise IT Operations Center to provide 24x7 support of end users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO9001 certification, and CMMI Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.





About the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center



Established in 1985, the 230-acre Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center (VTCRC) boasts more than 33 buildings with over 3,000 employees and is home to more than 180 research, technology and support companies. The VTCRC is owned and managed by the Virginia Tech Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit non-stock corporation established in 1948. The VTCRC strives to develop a growing, prestigious research park for high-technology companies and in collaboration with the university, advance the research, educational and technology transfer missions of Virginia Tech. www.vtcrc.com.





Media Contact:



Patricia Long



Senior Director, Marketing Communications



1901 Group



571.392.7233 (o) 703.615.4906 (m)



tricia.long@1901group.com

