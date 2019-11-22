1955 Capital Adds Private Equity Finance Veteran Jim Hinson as Chief Financial Officer

Jim Hinson is currently the Venture Capital Practice Lead at Greenough Consulting Group (GCG), and a consulting CFO for several firms, including 1955 Capital. Hinson serves as an executive committee member of GCG, which has served over 600 technology companies and 200 venture capital and alternative investment funds over two decades. Hinson adds 35 years of business experience, including 24 years in private equity. During that time, Hinson formed four new funds as the administrative partner/CFO, including the spin-out of Tenaya Capital from the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy.

Andrew Chung stated: "Jim is an accomplished financial executive who has made an immediate impact on our organization. He brings the assurance that we are fostering a strong foundation for the financial controls in our organization, and his business acumen in private equity finance aligns well with our growth objectives. We are thrilled to add Jim to our team."



Prior to GCG, Hinson was the COO of Rogers Venture Partners, where he oversaw the fund's finance, accounting, legal, and risk management functions. Before that, he led the financing and accounting teams at Tenaya Capital, Lehman Brothers, and APV Technology Partners. In addition, Hinson served on the board of eight portfolio companies.

Hinson earned his A.B. in Economics from Stanford University and MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Business.

About 1955 Capital



1955 Capital was founded by Andrew Chung to invest in companies that can address the developing world's most pressing challenges related to energy, healthcare, food, agriculture, education and sustainable manufacturing. With over a decade of experience investing in these sectors at leading global firms like Khosla Ventures and Lightspeed Ventures, Chung has experience in identifying technologies with significant impact potential in developing countries, and supporting entrepreneurs in developing mutually productive partnerships. The firm is based in San Mateo, California. More information is available at www.1955.capital.

