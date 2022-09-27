The new patented GALE InsightsAR© simplifies the clinician experience by overlaying EMR data, vital signs, and pertinent patient information onto a single Zoom Meeting, eliminating the need for multiple applications and browser windows.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Until now, the telehealth industry has focused on the consumer experience of video calls with the clinician experience often being an afterthought. This creates challenges for telemedicine clinicians who must juggle video calls with electronic medical records, data from diagnostic devices and more, in real time, during live patient consultations. This necessitates costly additional clinician training, impedes rapport with the patients, and challenges acceptance into clinical workflows.

19Labs announces GALE Augmented Reality: Transforming the Clinician Telemedicine Experience

The new GALE InsightsAR© solves these issues by creating a unified, seamless consult experience over standard Zoom Meetings. All patient information, vital signs and medical records are directly overlayed over the Zoom Meeting using 19Labs' patented augmented reality technology. No longer does the clinician need to install or use any other software during their telemedicine session. All pertinent information is presented securely in real time within a single screen during the Zoom Meeting.

"We are excited to be the first to offer this simplified experience to clinicians," said Ram Fish, 19Labs Founder and CEO. "Since our inception seven years ago, we have gained insight into customer workflows and the challenges for clinicians to interface with telemedicine tools during consultations.

Now, the latest technology advances by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. enable us to securely augment the patients' video utilizing our dynamic ' healthcare on the edge ' augmented reality technology. Our unique edge architecture protects patients' medical records and enables secure, HIPAA-compliant data-sharing with the clinician, while reducing the risk of third parties accessing the health information."

Zoom's Global Healthcare Lead, Ron Emerson, expressed support for the new release; "GALE InsightsAR is a great example of how telehealth can be transformed, simplified, and enhanced using the latest innovative Zoom developer APIs. We're excited to see innovative partners like 19Labs join Zoom's ISV Partner Program to simplify, transform and expand the Zoom healthcare experience to new markets."

According to Dr. Louis Tripoli, Chief Medical Officer for Maclean Health, "The new InsightsAR© is a breakthrough improvement of the healthcare video call experience compared to anything else on the market. Being able to see everything from the patient's name, to allergies, to real-time vital signs displayed on top of a Zoom experience is a game-changer.

Without having to install any software or switch any tabs enables me to focus on the patient, look them in the eye, and converse with them naturally. This strengthens my human connection with the patient, eliminating telehealth's weakest point."

"There is no reason for telehealth, telemedicine and corporate video conferencing to be three separate silos, provided by three different vendors," says Fish. 19Labs' solution combines telemedicine, EMR, diagnostic devices and Zoom Meetings into a seamless, simple, secure experience.

GALE InsightsAR© goes beyond video calls, providing the most cost-effective, simple, smart and secure full clinic experience, bringing advanced healthcare to people and places where it is not available today.

About 19Labs

19Labs is the creator of GALE, Next Generation Point-of-Care platform for pharmacies, schools, and rural communities. GALE brings together cutting-edge diagnostic technologies from industry leaders like Zoom, Elo, Amwell, Eko, Samsung Mobile, MIR, Omron, Viasat, and many others in one smart, efficient, and cost-effective platform. It was designed from the ground up to be operated by non-healthcare professionals, in locations with limited infrastructure and optimized for low bandwidth and intermittent connectivity. To learn more about GALE, please visit www.19labs.com.

