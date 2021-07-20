19Labs, Doctory Bring Next Generation Telehealth Kiosks To The Middle East

19Labs and Doctory have entered into a partnership that will bring GALE eClinics to Gulf countries and the Middle East. GALE eClinics are next generation point-of-care platforms that seamlessly integrate leading mobile and healthcare technologies into cost-effective and smart solutions such as telehealth carts, healthcare kiosks, or portable telehealth kits. The two companies are working together to customize and localize GALE; introducing important features such as support for national ID cards, localized server hosting, custom health & wellness applications, full arabic translation of front-end & back-end systems, right-to-left user experience, and local customer support & sales.

"19Labs is flexible, listens to local needs, and works together with us to make healthcare accessible in the Middle East in the best possible way," said Samer Shamsi Basha, Doctory CEO. "GALE allows customers to deploy full eClinics equipped with the world's most advanced diagnostic devices such as 12L ECG, ultrasound, remote exam cameras, blood testing, vital signs, pulse oximeters, spirometers, and blood pressure monitoring. It also brings together Zoom, Amwell, remote patient monitoring, and more into a cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solution that's designed to be used by non-healthcare professionals."

"Doctory's insights on the local market have been tremendous from a business, product, and technology perspective," said Ram Fish, 19Labs CEO & Founder. "They are a great partner: smart, tech-savvy, healthcare-centric, and well-connected. Doctory truly cares about making a real difference in the Middle East with GALE eClinics."

About Doctory



Doctory, based in the UAE and with offices throughout the Gulf, is an advanced enhanced telehealth and medical device company with a mission to contribute to advancing quality of care in the region. For more information, please visit www.doctory.me.

About 19Labs

19Labs is the creator of GALE, Next Generation Point-of-Care platform for pharmacies, schools, and rural communities. GALE brings together "best of breed" diagnostic technologies from industry leaders like Zoom, Elo, Amwell, Eko, Samsung Mobile, MIR, Omron, Viasat, and many others in one smart, efficient, and cost-effective platform. It was designed from the ground up to be operated by non-healthcare professionals, in locations with limited infrastructure and optimized for low bandwidth and intermittent connectivity. To learn more about GALE, please visit www.19labs.com/platform.

