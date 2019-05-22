ORANJESTAD, Aruba, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a golden time of day when music lovers come out to play at The 19th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba featuring cosmic proportions of soulful sun with lit performances by John Legend, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai, H.E.R., the comedic brilliance of Deon Cole and Aida Rodriguez delivering serious star power to the stage Memorial Day weekend, May 22-28, 2019.

"We are thrilled to welcome visitors and locals to The Soul Beach Music Festival on the One Happy Island for the 19th edition," said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA). "Bringing top musical artists and comedians together during the next five days is exciting as they will also get to discover Aruba's culture and pristine beaches."

Take your destination to the next level with Aruba's intimate ambience and larger than life hospitality. Like no other place on earth, Aruba is a natural oasis for timeless beginnings and endless happiness at the same time showcasing a coastal mindset of latitude by offering the perfect mix to play, relax and soar. Travelers will appreciate the exquisite dining, pampering spas, sophisticated shopping, expansive adventure, ultra-chic nightlife, and the stunning beauty of Aruba's cosmopolitan swagger. Basking in the trifecta of a visually breathtaking atmosphere and a three-in-one experience featuring live music performances, comedy shows and beach parties, the Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba, previously named #4 by USA Today readers' choice "10 Best Caribbean Celebrations" and #1 "Caribbean Summer Festival" by Jetsetter Magazine, boasts a truly unique and unforgettable event. Thousands of festival goers are amped up and ready for Aruba's ultra-chic paradise and music overload in the most amazing way possible.

"We are super excited for this year's edition of Soul Beach. Social Media has been buzzing about this combination of artists, and travelers are coming early and staying late. We have to thank Aruba and all of our partners for making this year's celebration the perfect setting for a lifetime of memories. Can't wait to see you and the Soul Beach Fam in Aruba!," said Mark Adkins, Executive Producer of Soul Beach Festival Productions.

Ready, Set, Glow and splash into low-key cool day parties pumping up the sounds beachside with a complimentary extra dose of H 2 O and Aruba's sunshine. Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba takes it to the beach and beyond evoking nostalgic after notes sure to get the adrenaline pumping into the night with exclusive music by a host of iconic faces featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Kid Capri, DJ Envy, DJ Frank Ski, DJ E-Clazz, DJ Diablo, DJ Mars and DJ Outkast producing paradisiac beats as rockin' as the talent on the main stage. Surf the airwaves and get into the groove at Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino – Poolside with Rudy Rush Hour live radio broadcast - Smooth 105.7 Dallas.

It gets even better. Make your own schedule while in Aruba by downloading the Soul Beach Music Festival App on Android or iTunes. You can co-ordinate with your friends on festival happenings and view a map of the island hot spots and hotels. Get the up to minute details on the day parties, concert tickets, partner and sponsor offerings and much more!

