19th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba Announces Lineup

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unveiling a star-studded lineup, The 19th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival hosted by Aruba is jam-packed with artistic luminosity which includes musical performances by John Legend, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai, H.E.R., the comedic brilliance of Deon Cole and special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff bringing the epitome of lit entertainment to the stage Memorial Day weekend, May 22-27, 2019.

Aruba's undeniable charm reveals the trifecta of a visually breath taking atmosphere, a multifaceted event and the energy that comes with camaraderie of people across the globe who glow up together and bask in the three-in-one experience featuring live music performances, comedy shows and beach parties. Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba, previously named #4 by USA Today readers' choice "10 Best Caribbean Celebrations" and #1 "Caribbean Summer Festival" by Jetsetter Magazine, boasts a truly unique and unforgettable event. It's no wonder festival goers return year after year to Soul Beach Music Festivals' mega gathering and the cherished experience of Aruba's paradise.

For information about ticket sales, accommodations and the latest updates, sign up for CLUB SOUL BEACH by visiting http://www.soulbeach.com. Join the Soul Beach Music Festival, #SBMF19, community: follow us on Twitter and Instagram @SoulBeachMusic and become a fan of the 2019 Soul Beach Music Festival on www.Facebook.com/soulbeachmusic.

Sponsors:

The 2019 Soul Beach Music Festival is sponsored by Aruba Tourism Authority. Other sponsors include Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Divi Resorts, Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive, Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa & Casino, Eagle Aruba Resort & Casino, Hilton and Aruba Ports Authority.

Aruba

As one of the most revisited destinations in the Caribbean, Aruba—One Happy Island—is an island of contradictions, where pristine turquoise waters collide against the desert-like terrain of the north shore; where peace and relaxation coexist with wild and rugged adventures; where Dutch influence meets American ease; and where a diverse history parallels a bright future. Nestled in the southern Caribbean outside the fringes of the hurricane belt, the island is just a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Miami, and a four-hour flight from New York City and boasts year-round cooling trade winds with an average 82-degree temperature. Aruba offers beach-lovers, adrenaline junkies, relaxation-seekers, and everyone in between a slice of paradise with breathtaking beaches, a booming culinary scene of over 300 restaurants with 25+ located ideally on the water, world-famous festivals and events, exciting land and water activities, art galleries and museums, sumptuous spas, championship golf, exclusive shopping, and signature experiences such as cooling off in Conchi, Aruba's natural pool—accessible only by foot or off-road vehicle. With all-inclusive options, boutique properties in charming Eagle Beach, high-rise branded resorts in Palm Beach, and cosmopolitan city hotels in Oranjestad, the island of contradictions provides the perfect getaway for both first-time guests and loyal visitors. As the most "digitally-savvy destination in the Caribbean" and recipient of numerous Adrian awards, including a Platinum in 2015, Arubahas long been recognized as a leader in innovation and creativity. Engage with Aruba on Instagram via @arubatourism and on Twitter via @aruba.

