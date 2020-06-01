$1Billion Wine Sales from New Consumer Channel by 2024

GEELONG, Australia, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A next-level smartphone App that encourages consumers to discover the story behind the wine they're sipping is set to become a new sales channel for the wine industry worth up to a billion dollars.

Winerytale, which was purpose-built for millennials, uses augmented reality to deliver authentic content straight from winemaker to the wine lover, virtually, in front of the label.

Discover the story behind every wine - Winerytale Augmented Reality Platform

With a focus on bit-sized content, themes of authenticity, and a strong social media component, the concept is widely expected to capture the millennial market.

See Winerytale demonstration video

This week, the company announced its plan to develop the platform into a new consumer channel, and a significant driver of wine sales to its target audience.

Winerytale, which is only days away from a Share Issue Offer, experienced a surge in investor interest on announcement of the news. This follows recent announcements of the inclusion of language and location-awareness in early 2021, both of which promise significant opportunity for marketers and sales teams alike.

Dave Chaffey, Managing Director of Winerytale, said the sales and distribution proposition was compelling.

"There's significant opportunity here, on many levels – there's terrific value in the platform as a marketing engine, and as a means to reach the millennial market."

"But the bigger opportunity comes from opening direct-to-consumer purchase pathways, and decentralized distribution channels."

"Our next move is to fully build out the language and location-awareness, to deliver meaningful, engaging experiences to a global audience of millennials, in their native languages, and then to facilitate sales to local distributors, earning a fee along the way."

"It's a compelling concept with a lot of industry support, and an army of eager young consumers ready to go."

"We've run through the modelling, and we're confident that Winerytale will drive $1 Billion in sales by 2024."

Time will tell of course – both wine and augmented reality are growth industries and demand will continue to soar in such competitive sectors.

Details of the Winerytale Share Issue offer are available through the Birchal Platform.

