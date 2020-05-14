1MORE Announces Launch of Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Boasting top-of-the-line features, the 1MORE Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless In-Ear Headphones is the successor to the original model offering an updated design and hybrid noise cancellation, with active noise cancellation up to 35dB. Using Bluetooth 5 (improved from Bluetooth 4.2), means these headphones are optimized for better transmission and connectivity to Bluetooth enabled devices. Power-wise, the Dual Driver ANC PRO headphones offer 20-hours of battery life, which more than doubles the original model's battery life. The new addition of Wind Noise Resistance mode also suppresses the microphonic sounds caused by wind, providing clearer phone calls and a better listening experience.

"The 1MORE Dual Driver ANC Pro headphones are a welcome addition to our ANC lineup of headphones and expands upon our series which includes the True Wireless ANC launched earlier this year," says Patrice Chen, 1MORE USA CEO. "As the Pro version, these headphones combine hi-resolution certified sound and premium features all in a convenient neckband form factor which is great for working professionals and audio enthusiasts alike."

Key Features:

HYBRID ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION- Dual ANC microphones plus the dedicated DSP (Digital Signal Processor) effectively analyze and block out environmental and in-ear noises respectively. Choose between two levels of active noise cancellation with a click of a button.

Dual ANC microphones plus the dedicated DSP (Digital Signal Processor) effectively analyze and block out environmental and in-ear noises respectively. Choose between two levels of active noise cancellation with a click of a button. DYNAMIC DRIVER + BALANCED ARMATURE- The 13.6 mm dynamic driver with a titanium composite diaphragm combined with 1MORE's proprietary balanced armature delivers a fully balanced and precise soundstage across a wide range of frequencies.

The 13.6 mm dynamic driver with a titanium composite diaphragm combined with 1MORE's proprietary balanced armature delivers a fully balanced and precise soundstage across a wide range of frequencies. 20 HOUR BATTERY LIFE + FAST CHARGE- With a capacity of 160mAh, the built-in lithium battery fuels up to 20 hours of non-stop music when fully charged and with fast charge which enables an additional 3 hours of use on only 10 minutes of charge time.

With a capacity of 160mAh, the built-in lithium battery fuels up to 20 hours of non-stop music when fully charged and with fast charge which enables an additional 3 hours of use on only 10 minutes of charge time. SEAMLESS CONNECTION- Bluetooth ® 5 provides a fast and stable connection with low power consumption. Compatibility with SBC/AAC/LDAC codecs ensure the best wireless audio quality.

Bluetooth 5 provides a fast and stable connection with low power consumption. Compatibility with SBC/AAC/LDAC codecs ensure the best wireless audio quality. WIND NOISE RESISTANCE MODE- These earbuds feature Wind Noise Resistance (WNR), which suppresses the microphonics caused by wind and frees you from unwanted distractions.

These earbuds feature Wind Noise Resistance (WNR), which suppresses the microphonics caused by wind and frees you from unwanted distractions. DURABILITY- With an IPX5 water resistance, these earbuds are durable and built to withstand water and sweat from multiple directions.

With an IPX5 water resistance, these earbuds are durable and built to withstand water and sweat from multiple directions. ERGONOMIC NECKBAND- A soft and comfortable neckband with a silicone cover provides a natural, ergonomic fit during prolonged use. Magnetic earbuds clasp together to form a necklace-like shape for convenient storage around your neck when not in use.

Like with all 1MORE products, the Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless In-Ear Headphones are expertly tuned by Grammy Award winning sound engineer, Luca Bignardi. For more information about these headphones and 1MORE's ANC series, visit 1MORE.com .

ABOUT 1MORE

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior quality audio at a consumer-friendly value, 1MORE has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years. Additionally, 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. Visit 1MORE at 1MORE.com , on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/1MoreUSA , on Twitter at https://twitter.com/1moreusa , and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/1moreusa/ .

SOURCE 1MORE

Related Links

https://usa.1more.com

