1MORE Announces New Affordable True Wireless and Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

1MORE has been producing wired and wireless headphones globally since 2013, and in that time have sold more than 25 million headphones. 1MORE, recipients of 6 CES Innovation Honoree awards in the last two years, and numerous international design awards; now applies its audio expertise and manufacturing prowess to two new products aimed at the growing wireless headphones market. The Stylish TWS represents a fashionable and affordable solution to the wireless revolution while the BT ANC will stand up to the test of even the most discerning music lover, travelers or those with more active lifestyles.

The Stylish TWS will be available in black and gold colors in the USA and will feature class-leading features like a sleek metallic finish and a rounded "water-Drop," design for a tight fit. Fit is even more perfected by the lightweight design and ergonomically angled nozzles and a silicone O-Hook. The futuristic aesthetic is accompanied by a titanium composite dynamic driver for powerful bass and excellent detail. 1MORE's custom fitted Bluetooth antenna ensures a continuous and smooth connection for phone calls music and media. The Stylish TWS is now available for pre-order on 1MORE.com.

For the more serious traveler, the BT ANC will feature enhanced audio capabilities with a dual driver setup – one dynamic driver and one balanced armature for more bass extension and crystal clear mids, highs and vocals. In addition, it will feature active noise cancellation for travel and urban noise, while the environmental noise cancellation (ENC) ensures crisp voice communication without background interruption. This means that you still hear important external noise while blocking out harmful and loud ones. The BT ANC will also include a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter for use when the battery is depleted. As with all 1MORE products – they are both tuned by Grammy award winning Sound Engineer, Luca Bignardi.

"1MORE continues to be about delivering world-class products at affordable prices," said Frank Lin CEO of 1MORE Headphones. "Our new wireless headphones address consumer demand for quality wireless products that are functional, sound good and are not over-priced," he added.

1MORE Products will be displayed at CES Unveiled Las Vegas, which features dozens of exhibitors, networking opportunities and runs 5:00-8:30 PM January 6th at Shoreline Exhibit Hall, Mandalay Bay. 1MORE will also be at PEPCOM Las Vegas from 7:00 -10:30PM PM Monday January 7th,, at the Mirage Hotel and Casino. In addition, 1MORE's 2018 & 2019 product collection will be displayed at CES 2019, which runs January 8-11, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on the CES show floor, booth #46246 at the Sands Expo Hall A. For additional information, visit ww.1MORE.com. You can also see 1MORE at the SVIEF Conference and reception Tuesday January 8th at Caesars Palace from 6:30-9:30, email press@1moreusa.com for details on how to attend.

1MORE INC. specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. 1MORE INC. has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years, and aims to become the preeminent global audio brand. 1MORE's Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones have been lauded by the consumer press and have received more than 10 media awards for being best in their class, and currently top the rankings for best portable headphones in multiple, high level, tech press outlets. Grammy® Winner Luca Bignardi and Chinese Pop Star Jay Chou are heavily involved and invested in 1MORE's mission to build and deliver superior quality headphones at an amazing value.

