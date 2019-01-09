1MORE Stylish True Wireless In-Ear Headphone to feature at MWC 2019, with Nubia alpha, the world’s first commercially available Wearable Phone with a flexible display

1MORE's collaboration with Nubia includes its iF 2019 award-winning Stylish True Wireless Headphone to bundle along with Nubia's alpha, the world's first commercially available wearable phone with a flexible display, delivering an all-in-one smart living proposition to consumers with their stylish devices. 1MORE's Stylish TWS has an excellent, sleek-looking aesthetic with extraordinary sound performance, which has seen them both amaze and delight people. With Bluetooth, Wifi, and eSIM technologies, the Alpha allows you to send texts, make calls, and access the internet without the need for a separate smartphone device. The Alpha can do things that other wearables cannot. It is equipped with a 5-megapixel camera with clever UI shortcuts, so you'll never miss a moment.

1MORE Stylish TWS brings subtle color choices to your everyday needs.

With an exquisite appearance, the beautiful design and the tamed colors fit well into everyday lifestyles. A NCVM (non-conductive vacuum metallization) is an eco-friendly vacuum plated coating process that provides both a sleek metallic finish and stable signal transmission.

A titanium composite diaphragm, tuned by a Grammy award-winning sound engineer.

This 7mm dynamic driver balances powerful bass and exquisite detail. It produces crystal clear sound in an ultra-compact design for enhanced efficiency.

Luca is a famed recording master from Italy and has won four Grammy Awards during his career. He has his own unique understanding of music and brings that knowledge and flavour to all of 1MORE's latest headphones including the new Stylish True Wireless Headphone, presenting a warm and beautiful sound that restores the passion of any recording artist you listen to.

Day or night, 24 hours of listening pleasure.

The Stylish True Wireless Headphone can be consistently used for a total of 6.5 hours, but the listening experience can extend to a full 24 hours thanks to the accompanied charging battery box that doubles up as a safe, sleek-looking carry case. Therefore, you can enjoy the music for as long as a day lasts.

Ergonomically designed to enable a more comfortable wearing experience.

The Stylish True Wireless Headphone adopts an ergonomic design with rounded angles mimicking that of a water drop. These headphones are compact and easy to hold in your hand for total control on-the-go. They even feature 45° oblique-angled nozzles that naturally lay in your ear canals for a tight, secure fit during extended use, plus bundled silicone O-Hook's provide a more stable fit when you are on the move.

The new Bluetooth protocol creates a more stable connection.

The 1MORE Stylish True Wireless Headphones adopts the new Bluetooth 5.0 module so it's completely suitable for all walks of live with its stable connection and zero interference allowing you to listen to music without disturbing the playtime.

A customized LDS antenna, laser-shaped on the internal side of the earpiece, is designed to ensure a smooth connection for music and phone calls due to less signal interference and transmission.

Why choose 1MORE?

In the past few years, 1MORE headphones have constantly pushed the market trend towards an audiophile experience but one that is attainable for the everyday user looking for smart purchase choices. Nubia know this which is why they have partnered up with 1MORE to provide the user a quality, seamless experience from head to toe with smart integration for both devices to work harmoniously.

1MORE has won the "CES Innovation Award" for 2 years straight across 6 different products making 1MORE the most awarded headphone brand at CES. Similarly, 1MORE recently won 9 iF Design Awards for its headphone products marking another great achievement for the company as a brand who's won the most awards among all headphone brands. Besides iF Awards, 1MORE has won many other industry recognized awards in the past such as the RedDot Award and the Japanese Good Design Award on more than one occasion.

About 1MORE, Inc.

1MORE INC. specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. 1MORE INC. has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years, and aims to become the preeminent global audio brand. 1MORE's Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones have been lauded by the consumer press and have received more than 10 media awards for being best in their class, and currently top the rankings for best portable headphones in multiple, high level, tech press outlets. Grammy® Winner Luca Bignardi and Chinese Pop Star Jay Chou are heavily involved and invested in 1MORE's mission to build and deliver superior quality headphones at an amazing value.

About Nubia Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in October 2012, nubia aims to bring high-end, innovative smartphones to adventurous users who want a new, unique mobile experience. Encouraging the world to "Be Yourself," nubia continues to inspire users to chase their dreams and pursue new passions. nubia is well known for its innovative smartphone features such as the Red Magic smartphone with an RGB LED strip and the nubia X with its dual-screen display.

As a multinational corporation located in China, North America, Europe, Russia, Southeast Asia and India, the company has successfully developed nearly 9,000 patent applications, including 351 PCT patent applications.

Nubia in 2019

For nubia, 2019 will be full of innovations and new challenges. Its focus will be on consumer-centric products and unique, innovative technologies that improve the mobile experience. We will continue thinking outside the box to re-imagine the smartphone.

SOURCE 1MORE