1Question Launches World's First App Where Kids Earn Screen Time By Correctly Answering Educational Questions

According to The Common Sense Census on Media Use , teens and tweens were already spending more than 6 hours a day on their media devices before the pandemic, not including time spent on screens for school or homework. Husband and wife team Issac and Ann Elnekave, the co-founders of 1Question, felt there was an opportunity for a new approach and solution.

"We knew the challenges we experienced with our daughters weren't unique to our family," said Issac Elnekave, CEO of 1Question. "While it's difficult to change the amount of time our children spend on their phones, what we can do is introduce micro-learning moments to make more of that time engaging and fun, particularly in subject areas that many students struggle with like times tables and grammar."

From a user's perspective, the process encompasses downloading the app on your child's device, selecting their grade, then the curriculum subjects you'd like them to focus on, and simply connecting to the specific apps or app categories (such as 'Social Media') you'd like to 'lock' until they answer questions correctly. Because the technology's proprietary solution integrates advanced AI that learns your child's strengths and weaknesses as they go, a custom learning path is created that leverages repetition and positive reinforcement. Parents can also use the 1Question Parent App to make changes to the settings as well as track their child's progress in real time.

"There is no shortage of edtech solutions that seek to leverage active engagement from kids to instill long-term learning. There's also a plethora of parental control apps that limit screen time. But we have yet to see a solution that blends the two categories together to allow kids to engage with the content while earning screen time. That is the true magic of 1Question," said Brett Meyers, Co-Founder of Reimagined Classroom and advisor to 1Question.

"By attaching 1Question to the apps we know kids can't get enough of, like TikTok and Instagram, we've already introduced an average of 35-50 minutes of educational content engagement per week," said Ann Elnekave. "A reimagined classroom setting is long overdue; it's time for us to get creative. That was our intention with 1Question, a unique and fun solution that integrates educational moments into our children's daily lives."

In September 2021, Apple launched their first-ever Screen Time API to provide developers with tools "to help parents and guardians supervise their children's web usage." 1Question is the first app on the market to leverage Apple's programming software.

1Question made its initial debut on the Google Play Store in Australia. Since its founding in September of 2020, the company has run one of the biggest equity crowdfunding campaigns in Australian history raising almost $2M from fellow Mom's and Dad's and been recognized by global edtech investors through its AWS Edstart status and recognition as a GSV Cup Elite 200 , a global pitch competition celebrating the top pre-seed and seed startups in education.

With thousands of parents and children currently leveraging the platform's 40,000 math questions, 1Question will soon expand into traditional as well as non-traditional curriculum areas like english, science, personal finance, language, sustainability and inclusivity, among others. These areas of focus have been recognized by parents as both problem areas as well as points of interest.

The content expansion will encompass paid partnerships with subject matter experts such as teachers, scientists, translators, tour guides and many others. With the creator economy offering new opportunities for teachers, 1Question also seeks to reach students in new ways, like fun and engaging TikTok videos .

The company's team and advisory board has expertise in AI, education, gamification, operations, fundraising, and strategy. CEO Issac Elnekave has been building and growing businesses for 25 years including Tide , an open source, blockchain-based technology designed to help organizations prevent cyber breaches. His background in data privacy guides 1Question's commitment to never sell data to third parties or advertise to children.

1Question is the brainchild of husband and wife entrepreneurs, Issac and Ann Elnekave, and was developed in Sydney, Australia during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown. 1Question is the world's first mobile app which gamifies screen time through engagement with educational content, designed to make mastering math, english and other curriculum material as easy as learning the latest TikTok moves.

