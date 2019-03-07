1Rivet to Partner with Republic of the Congo on e-Government Service Platform

RESTON, Va., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Rivet, a top-ranked, award-winning international IT technology solutions firm known for its unique ability to cost-effectively develop and apply emerging technologies to resolve global public- and private-sector business challenges, has been engaged by the Minister of Posts, Telecommunications, and Digital Economy of The Republic of the Congo to create an integrated e-Government services platform focused on revenue generation and digital economy transformation for the country.

L to R: Theo Mingashanga, 1Rivet Executive Director, MEA; Charles Clavelli, 1Rivet Managing Partner, COO; Leon Juste Ibombo, Minister of Post, Telecom, and Digital Economy of the Republic of Congo; John Patrick Foley, 1Rivet Chief Strategy Officer; Henri Yandza Mouele, Senior Advisor for Reforms at the Ministry of Post, Telecom and Digital Economy of the Republic of Congo; Nicolas Karl Ganongo Abandza, Consultant at the Ministry of Post, Telecom and Digital Economy of the Republic of Congo Signing Ceremony of the Partnership Agreement between the Ministry of Post, Telecom and Digital Economy of the Republic of Congo and 1Rivet.

"It is an honor to participate in the implementation of an innovative and comprehensive IT platform the Republic of the Congo will leverage across government ministries," said 1Rivet Founder and Managing Partner, Charlie Clavelli. "The vision of His Excellency, The Minister of Posts, Telecommunications, and Digital Economy, for the transformation of his country's e-Government ecosystem is breathtaking."

The 1Rivet PublicWorks Platform (1RPP™) will modernize revenue systems, offer e-Citizen services, provide cross-Ministry data sharing and communication, and move the country toward minimizing paper and cash from the revenue administration process.

"It is a partnership that we wanted because we received the instruction directly from the Head of State, His Excellency Denis Sassou Nguesso, who asked us to diversify the economy of the country," said Leon Juste Imbombo, Minister of Telecommunications and the Digital Economy for the Republic of the Congo. "We do believe that through the digital economy we can diversify our economy and, with a partner like 1Rivet that brings us a solution allowing us to diversify our economy, create added value, especially allowing us to have traceability in terms of revenues that are beyond the control of the State. Having this traceability for us is an imperative and the 1RPP™ platform to be deployed by 1Rivet will enable us to maximize revenue collection and achieve our overall digital economy mission objective."

In General, 1RPP™, to be developed, deployed, and managed by 1Rivet, will digitize revenue-generating activities and provide a centralized, secure integrated payment gateway supporting:

Telecom revenue assurance, recovery, and compliance analytics

e-Citizen services, such as driver and vehicle licensing, passports, visa permits, and case management

Enhanced domestic corporate and individual tax revenue collection

Transformation of import and export taxes and tariffs

Hydro-carbon royalty collections

In the short term, 1RPP™ will provide modernization of administration, development of e-Government, and revenue generation. It will provide several benefits to the government, including:

Increased productivity and administrative performance (back office), from administrative management using paper to full paperless electronic management

Strengthening intra- and inter-government communication to optimize administrative channels and decision-making processes

Improving the services provided to citizens and businesses: the posting of documentation and administrative data of a public nature (reports, publications, documentation, texts, and administrative forms)

Real-time monitoring of revenues generated by certain public and private operators in the Republic of Congo

The provision of several services such as:

a. Government-to-Citizen (G-to-C)

e-Visa: for electronic visa application, processing, approval, and issuance



e-Passport: for the automation of the passport application and issuance process



e-GrayCard: for the application and issuance of motor vehicle registration cards



e-Justice: to automate and securely issue legal and court documents such as: criminal records, court judgments, and birth certificates.

b. Government- to-Businesses (G-to-B)

e-Tax: for the collection and electronic management of data relating to different taxes collected or owed by taxpayers on behalf of the public treasury

c. Electronic Payment Gateway: electronic payment gateway for financial transactions on behalf of the public treasury

All built services will be configurable to meet ministry-specific requirements and policies or across multiple ministries.

About 1Rivet

1Rivet is an award winning, international strategic information technology firm headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. It has provided comprehensive program management, holistic revenue collection, information technology solutions, and other large-scale system deployments to Ministries and Agencies of multiple federal governments.

1Rivet's global thought leadership, innovation, and tactical delivery to public- and private-sector clients encompasses IT M&A, Cloud and Application custom strategy development and deployment, and Advanced Analytics, AI, and Data Visualization.

In North America, the U.S. Federal Home Loan Bank System, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service, and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board have trusted 1Rivet to design and install complex financial systems, to move billions in assets, and to protect sensitive data.

Recent projects in this arena include the $125 billion merger of the Federal Home Loan Banks of Seattle and Des Moines into the second largest bank in the system. Globally, India's Ministry of Finance turned to the 1Rivet team to create and implement new VAT solutions.

Over the past 13 years, its extensive private-sector experience includes engagements with leading financial services, banking, and telecommunications companies. Recent private-sector projects include the $12 billion divestiture of Antares from General Electric Capital, in which 1Rivet moved Antares' IT applications, infrastructure, and systems to Microsoft's Azure Cloud.

Recognized as an innovator, 1Rivet was named to the Inc. 5000 two years in a row and posted growth of 330% in 2017. Consulting Magazine ranked 1Rivet as the 4th fastest-growing U.S. consulting company in 2018 and has also placed it on the Seven to Watch list for the coveted Seven Small Jewels competition. 1Rivet contributes regular insights to Software Executive Magazine, has been featured in Sync Magazine and its staff have presented at ISV Insights and the Mortgage Bankers Association of America National Technology in Mortgage Banking conference.

Visit them at www.1Rivet.com.

Contact:

Dona DeZube

Director of Communications

210560@email4pr.com

(+1)443-538-1767

SOURCE 1Rivet

