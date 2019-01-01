1SG Launches on Kryptono Exchange and Top.one Exchange

SINGAPORE, Jan. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2018 saw the reign of stablecoins amidst a volatile cryptocurrency market. As stablecoins continue to gain traction as a digital asset, many are excited to witness further development of this venture especially in the coming new year.

Mars Blockchain is pleased to announce the launch of its very first stablecoin, 1SG, on the most prominent crypto exchanges in the world – Kryptono Exchange & Top.one Exchange. The fiat-collateralised stablecoin will be available for trading on the platforms from 1 January 2019 onwards.

Mars Blockchain Pte Ltd

With the launch of 1SG on Kryptono Exchange & Top.one Exchange, the convenience of using this stablecoin is ascertained. Users of 1SG no longer have to worry about the security of their crypto-assets, or the difficulty of trading with cryptocurrency and fiat.

As its tagline goes, Kryptono Exchange is the most "comprehensive crypto platform for everyone everyday." It is currently ranked top 30 exchange on Coinmarketcap with a monthly volume of over $500M USD and is expected to act as the perfect middle man to provide the necessary escrow services for users to buy or sell cryptocurrencies and fiat through peer-to-peer exchanges.

Top.one Exchange operates on advanced distribution cluster architecture and is able to process millions of transactions per second to enable huge volumes to transact seamlessly and fuss free. The Exchange is also internationally appealing and supports more than 20 different languages.

Now, users can keep their cryptocurrencies safe through both exchange's air-tight security measures and trade freely without worrying about potential complications.

Mars Blockchain is thankful to have the opportunity for 1SG to be listed on Kryptono Exchange & Top.one Exchange. It is a crucial step in securing the stablecoin's identity on the cryptocurrency market and marks 1SG's entry into the international arena. More importantly, these partnerships would offer Mars Blockchain a stronger global network, bringing them a step closer to fulfilling its mission in bringing frictionless spendability to the doorstep of 1SG users.

About 1SG:

1SG is a stable coin, issued by the Mars Blockchain Group which overcomes the problems of today's cryptocurrencies. With the key features of stable value and high liquidity, Mars Blockchain is a start-up committed to becoming a leading stable coin in global cryptocurrency market. 1SG circumvents the volatility of other major cryptocurrencies by maintaining a fixed peg to $1 SGD through financial markets.

For more details, check out http://1.sg/

About Kryptono Exchange:

Kryptono is a comprehensive crypto platform for everyone every day. We want to grow the real-world adoption of crypto on a global scale. As part of the long-term evolution of crypto, we make crypto easily accessible and available to everyone through thoughtful products tailored in-house for the mass market.

To trade 1SG now, head over to https://kryptono.exchange/k/home

About Top.One Exchange:

Top.One provides high quality projects with various incubation services, including startup financing, business consulting, resource exchange and exchanges launches. The core team consists comes from top internet and financial enterprises and has profound academic accumulation and experience in internet product development network security, blockchain technology, deep learning, financial services and audit.

To trade 1SG now, head over to https://top.one/index

