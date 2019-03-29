1st Annual Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 5K Family Fun Run / Walk

QUEENS, N.Y., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1st Annual Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 5K is a Family Fun Run & 1K Kid Dash supporting U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & a Green New Deal on the Saturday following Earth Day. The course will take runners around Astoria Park and along the waterfront on Shore Blvd. Enjoy the beauty of NY's 14th Congressional District on a Greenway stretching between two majestic bridges. The route is easy, mostly flat, and fast. Organized by Race Director Tim Hayes of Productions NYC LLC.

Reduced rates are available for early registration. Runners are encouraged to form teams, bring together friends, co-workers, family and even their dogs in support of creating a better & cleaner environment for us all.

We ask all runners to support Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a Green New Deal by making a direct donation in any amount here https://secure.actblue.com/donate/5kfamilyday

Use mass transit if possible. The N/W, Q100 & Q69, & NYC Ferry are nearby. Citi Bike docking stations are located at Astoria Park. Free parking is available. Please carpool if driving.

If you can't attend, the AOC 5K Virtual Run allows everyone to join. The concept is simple. Register for the event, make a donation in any amount supporting a Green New Deal via the link provided then complete the distance. This could be during a morning run, on a treadmill, or just as a personal challenge. Record your distance on a running app then submit evidence of the run and of your donation. A Green New Deal 5K race shirt and official race bib will be sent to you in the mail. (U.S. residents only)

Race Director Tim Hayes said, "A Green New Deal will provide everyone, young & old, rich & poor with the benefits of a healthier, cleaner and more sustainable world that can last for generations. I am proud to support leaders with strength, determination and vision. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has demonstrated that she is that person. I am honored to help. I hope others will join us on April 27 at Astoria Park in Queens."

For more information on the event, visit AOC5K.COM

WHEN: SATURDAY, APRIL 27, 9AM – CHECK IN BEGINS AT 7AM

WHERE: ASTORIA PARK QUEENS, SHORE BLVD

QUESTIONS: RACE DIRECTOR, TIM HAYES Thayes@RunningforSomething.com

EVENT PAGE: AOC5K.COM

