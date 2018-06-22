1st Commercial Credit will Provide Invoicing & Factoring Software for Free

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Commercial Credit announced today it will be subsidizing the cost of the software for clients that want to use the new MyBizPad™ Invoicing Software that submits to factoring companies in 3 seconds. The software retails for $2,400.00 a year and will be available at no cost to clients that are currently factoring with 1st Commercial Credit and affiliate companies.

MyBizPad™ helps eliminate the cumbersome task for business owners/managers that are factoring receivables saving hundreds of hours.

Raul Esqueda, President of 1st Commercial Credit says, "It can become a fulltime job in managing the invoices to be factored and keeping all the files together with the matching invoice for both the customers and the factoring company. MyBizPad™ has developed a software solution that allows the business to submit to the factoring company an unlimited number of PDF files that include all the backup and invoices in an organized manner in just 3 seconds. We believe offering services and solutions like this to our clients provides value and helps keeping long-term relationships."

The software is available for businesses in General Industries and Temp Staffing agencies. The package comes with basic accounting and invoicing functions that separates non-factored accounts from the factored pledged accounts. The Trucking version should be available at the beginning of 2019.

Video – Quick demo of the Temp-Staffing version of Invoicing to factoring

Video – Overview of the General Industry version of Invoicing with Inventory Items

The General Industries version 1.0 offers invoicing, document merging, accounting, inventory control, purchase order creation, sales reports and anti-theft alerts to admin. The Temp-Staffing version 1.0 is tailored more for labor hour sales. It offers a custom rate table per customer and professional, invoicing, document merging, accounting and includes a Time Totals Module that tallies up the hours based on billed hours. All modules are easy to learn, and makes invoice factoring a simple process.

