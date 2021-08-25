1/ST CONTENT Appoints Gregg Colvin As Chief Executive Officer

Colvin will collaborate with Craig Fravel, Aidan Butler and the 1/ST RACING team along with Paul Williams and the 1/ST TECHNOLOGY team on an integrated strategy to produce and deliver new content offerings, enhanced quality of production and new simulcast distribution platforms for the company's Thoroughbred horse racing and wagering products while continuing to build competitive platforms to service customers in dynamic new ways.

"Gregg Colvin's announcement as Chief Executive Officer of the 1/ST CONTENT group reflects our company's on-going commitment to build forward-thinking, innovative and successful sports-anchored digital, wagering, media and entertainment companies," said Belinda Stronach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, 1/ST. "Gregg's passion for entrepreneurship, media, commerce and technology, along with his wealth of experience in managing day-to-day operations for billion-dollar media companies and directing media strategy for Fortune 100 companies, will bring deep expertise to strengthen our content offerings as we solidify our position as North America's premier Thoroughbred horse racing content company."

Colvin is a respected senior media executive who has served in leadership roles at leading global companies such as Fox and Universal McCann. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of 421 Media, an innovative social media firm that owns and operates hundreds of channels across Instagram and TikTok with a global audience of more than 275 million viewers. Colvin has executed ground-breaking streaming deals and led omni-channel innovations for consumer-focused brands like Sony and Fox.

Aidan Butler, who previously served as President of the 1/ST CONTENT business unit, will continue to be involved to drive and support the synchronization and alignment of the company's horse racing and content platforms in collaboration with Colvin.

"To have Gregg, a seasoned and accomplished media executive who shares our vision for growth and innovation, as part of the 1/ST team is a huge advantage," said Aidan Butler, Chief Operating Officer, 1/ST RACING. "I see significant opportunities ahead and look forward to working closely with Gregg and the 1/ST CONTENT team to reenergize our existing Thoroughbred horse racing platforms and develop the content assets of the future."

"I am thrilled to work with Belinda Stronach, Aidan Butler and the entire 1/ST team to establish the 1/ST CONTENT division as the future of content platforms for Thoroughbred horse racing," said Colvin. "This amazing team shares my passion for innovation; I'm excited to build on the company's forward-thinking approach to sports-anchored entertainment and to reimagine our content offerings as a competitive sports product for a new generation of customers and fans."

In addition, Colvin will collaborate with Jimmy Vargas and the 1/ST EXPERIENCE team to support the broadcast production and strategic execution for 1/ST's marquee events, including the Preakness Stakes and the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

About The Stronach Group and 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horseracing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The company's consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced "First") powers The Stronach Group's forward-thinking 1/ST RACING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST EXPERIENCE and 1/ST PROPERTIES businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING drives the best-in-class horseracing operations at the company's premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, and Gulfstream Park West (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the newly formed operating group for all of 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, GWS and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is horseracing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality by delivering uniquely curated events such as InfieldFest and Pegasus LIV Stretch Village. 1/ST PROPERTIES is responsible for the development of the company's live, work and play communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred horseracing on and off the track. For more information, please visit www.1st.com.

