1st Security Bank Announces 'Gather the Green,' a Community Scavenger Hunt to Celebrate New Washington Locations

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snohomish County-based 1st Security Bank of Washington has announced that, beginning September 3 and running through the month, its local branches will be hiding over 500 bright green water bottles containing a ticket that will enter the finder to win one of four kayaks. Players can follow clues on Instagram and Facebook to locate the bottles. Bottles will be hidden in a variety of locations, indoors and out, within proximity of each branch office.

Find a green bottle, win a kayak!

The contest was created to highlight the Bank's Washington roots and to celebrate its extension into the Southwest region of the Evergreen State with its recent acquisition of Anchor Bank, another longtime Washington bank. 1st Security will also partner with The North Olympic Salmon Coalition throughout the contest and will make a donation to the nonprofit on behalf of the community who finds and returns the most tickets.

"As a Washington-owned bank, we are passionate about the environment and especially the vital waterways of our state," says CEO Joe Adams. "Gather the Green is our way of rallying the community not only to have fun but to celebrate the beauty of our home state, in which water plays such a vital role."

The first water bottles will be deployed on September 3 in the Ocean Beaches (SW) region of the state, with new clues posted daily. Each week of September, a new region will drop the bottles and provide clues. The public is invited to share photos on the bank's social media pages when they find the bottles. More details and a schedule can be found on the company's website: fsbwa.com/GatherTheGreen.

