1st Security Bank Announces Recent Promotions and Hiring in Their Commercial Lending Department

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank is pleased to announce that Ben Crowl has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President and Commercial Lending Team Leader. Ben has been with the Bank since early 2018. Ben will continue to be based out of 1st Security Bank's commercial lending offices in Mountlake Terrace, Washington and will be responsible for the management of a group of commercial lending relationship managers.

1st Security Bank of Washington

"We are thrilled to promote Ben to his new role of commercial lending team leader," said Dennis O'Leary, Chief Lending Officer. "In a very short time, Ben has shown the Bank and our valued commercial client base that he is committed to 1st Security Bank's value proposition of delivering a WOW level of client service to each of the commercial clients we have the privilege of banking."

Ben has over 13 years of experience in the banking industry, including 11 years as a commercial lending relationship manager. Ben strives to meet all of his clients' needs and has proven to be a fantastic ambassador for the Bank in pursuit of the Bank's vision statement, "To build a truly great place to work and bank." Ben is a graduate of Northern Arizona University with a bachelor of science in business administration and an emphasis in marketing and advertising. Ben is also a recent graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School, a graduate school for banking held at the University of Washington.

1st Security Bank is also very pleased to announce that Brian Rockey recently joined the Bank as Vice President Commercial Lending Relationship Manager. Brian is dedicated to delivering on the Bank's core value of bringing a WOW level of client service to our commercial banking clients.

"1st Security Bank has seen rapid growth in the number of commercial banking clients that have made the decision to entrust the Bank with the full banking relationship of their business," said Dennis O'Leary, Chief Lending Officer. "With this continued growth, it was critical that the Bank add a commercial lending relationship manager with the talent and the dedication to client service that Brian embodies."

Brian has over 18 years of experience in the banking industry, including 15 years as a commercial relationship manager. He specializes in working with nonprofits, manufacturers, wholesalers and professional services businesses. Brian strives to meet all of his customers' needs and works diligently to assist them in reaching their goals. Brian is a graduate of DePaul University with a bachelor of science in finance. Brian is also active in the community as a Board Member for the Rotary Boys and Girls Club and the Risk Management Association. In addition, Brian is a committee member for Treehouse and the Pike Place Market Foundation.

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the bank.

Ben Crowl, SVP, Commercial Lending Team Leader

Brian Rockey, VP, Commercial Lending Relationship Manager

