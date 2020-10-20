1st Security Bank announces the promotion of Melanie Miller to the position of Commercial Lending Team Leader

The Bank has been actively searching for a talented commercial lending team leader that could concurrently assist commercial clients in the South Sound Region and support its ten retail branches that are located South of King County. "As a seasoned commercial lender, with both a depth of previous experience as a team leader and her commitment to delivering a WOW level of client service, Melanie is the perfect choice to lead the Bank's commercial lending efforts in the South Puget Sound Region," said Dennis O'Leary, the Chief Lending officer at 1st Security Bank.

Melanie joined the Bank in 2019 and has 22 years of banking expertise in Commercial Lending, Leadership and Relationship Management. She specializes in commercial and industrial real estate, equipment loans and working capital lines of credit. Melanie is a graduate of Eastern Washington University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with an emphasis on Finance and Management. She is a 2008 graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School, a banking-focused graduate school held at the University of Washington.

ABOUT 1ST SECURITY BANK OF WASHINGTON

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its 21 branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: FSBW) a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the bank.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Donna Jacobson

Director of Marketing, 1st Security Bank

E: [email protected]

SOURCE 1st Security Bank

Related Links

fsbwa.com

