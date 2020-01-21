1stdibs Reveals 2020 Trends from its Annual Designer Survey

"Our partnership with 50,000 of the world's top interior designers allows us to share the noteworthy trends anticipated for the coming year," said Sarah Liebel, Executive Vice President, Trade, at 1stdibs. "One of the most interesting is the use of unique pieces to personalize a space and imbue it with meaning. These include custom furniture and objects made by artisans or local makers."

One-of-a-Kind Looks

Survey responses indicate that clients want spaces that showcase unique designs. A majority of designers (55%) expect to source more artisanal and one-of-a-kind pieces in 2020, up from 49% the previous year. When it came to specific makers, no one maker dominated. Most were local, and designers sought individuality in the pieces they sourced.

Antiques, often praised for the unique design statements they make in spaces, are also on the rise. Thirty-two percent of designers say the pieces they use in their projects are predominantly antique/vintage, up from 26% last year. The survey also found that an overwhelming majority of designers (82%) will source custom items in 2020.

"The real trick to a timeless room is creating the perfect mix of old and new. If you utilize antiques along with modern pieces, then you never get the museum effect. The room just feels lived in, loved and collected over time. It also allows new things to be added down the line so the space never becomes dated or staid," says designer Wesley Moon, describing his distinctive use of both vintage and contemporary artisan-made designs in his projects.

Although no stylistic trend dominated the survey findings this year, a marked disparity in the popularity of styles was apparent. The variation in cited trends and aesthetics, combined with the strong preference for artisan-made, antique and rare or customized pieces, indicates that designers are looking to source items that make each space unique.

Green Is the Color Of Choice

One of the leading considerations in designing a space is typically the palette. In fact, the survey found that Color would be the biggest interior design trend in 2020, cited by 38% of respondents, beating out other categories, such as Style/Periods (Modern, Mid-Century Modern, etc.), named by 36%, and Materials (Brass, Metals, etc.), 24%.

According to the survey, Green/Emerald will be the most on-trend color, selected by 32% of respondents. The hue was slightly preferred to Blue, chosen by 29%.

The colors that have fallen out of favor in the past year include Pink/Millennial Pink, preferred by just 24% of respondents in 2019, compared with 29% in 2018, and Purple, which showed the largest decline in popularity over the past three years, favored by just 1% in 2019, versus 4% in 2018, which was itself down from 15% in 2017.

Materials and Motifs Matter

Designers indicated that we will see more wood (named by 35%, up from 28% in 2018), metal (21%) and natural materials (18%) in 2020. Mentioned least often were Industrial (cited by 1%) and recycled materials (3%).

Nature motifs (for example, florals) are expected to increase in popularity in 2020. Pattern in general remains popular with geometric, abstract and large-scale designs in particular expected to be favored in the year ahead.

As for which materials and finishes will fall out of favor in the future, brass was cited most often, by 18% of designers, roughly the same as 2018's 20%.

Digital Impact on Design

Today's shoppers have more opportunities to shop online than ever before, and designers are increasingly using digital tools to discover pieces for the home. Designers report that more than half (56%) of their purchases were made online last year, compared with 44% made in stores or galleries. In addition, approximately half (49%) of the designers say they shop for items on Instagram.

Common Client Mistakes

When designers were asked more general questions about interior design practices and preferences, nearly half (49%) responded that clients' biggest error was not listening to or trusting the designer. This was up from 46% in 2018 and 44% in 2017. The second-most common response was buying poor-quality furniture (17%).

Methodology of the Designer Survey

1stdibs commissioned researchers with Surveys & Forecasts, LLC, a full-service strategic research consultancy based in South Norwalk, CT, to conduct more than 700 online interviews between November 25 and December 10, 2019, with interior designers who are part of the 1stdibs Trade Program, which consists of 50,000 registered designers.

About 1stdibs

1stdibs is the world's leading online marketplace for rare and desirable objects. Founded in 2001 to bring the Paris flea markets online, the website today is the go-to source for those who have a passion for the most beautiful things on earth. By bringing together the best furniture, fine art, jewelry and watch dealers in more than 600 cities around the world, 1stdibs offers an exclusive inventory not available anywhere else online.

