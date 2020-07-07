1upHealth unveils the FHIR App Gallery to showcase FHIR enabled healthcare apps to promote COVID-19 collaboration

BOSTON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 600+ applications built on the 1upHealth FHIR API platform, the company decided to launch the 1upHealth FHIR® App Gallery to make it easier to discover FHIR-based health apps. Whether you're a biopharma looking for clinical trial apps, a provider interested in improving the experience for your patients, a patient who wants to easily access your data, or a payer wanting to perform population health analytics, you can find multiple apps to address your needs.

1upHealth is working to combat COVID-19 by providing access and insight to available tools built on the 1upHealth platform in order to prompt easier collaboration in solving the pandemic together. The COVID-19 response has propelled incredible collaboration and effort across different organizations, and 1upHealth is committed to extending patients' lives by making it easier to access data from the 10,000 health facilities the Boston-based company is directly connected to.

The 1upHealth FHIR App Gallery includes categories like COVID-19, research, disease management, cancer, population health, and information on how to work with the applications directly. Users can browse through the 1upHealth FHIR App Gallery and filter by category, audience, and supported platforms. As the 1upHealth FHIR App Gallery continues to grow, we look forward to having a central home for FHIR interoperable apps that is accessible to all. To join the FHIR App Gallery, please complete this form.

Check out the first companies to join the 1upHealth FHIR App Gallery :

2C-Health Solutions

Anchor Health

Andaman7

Apixio

Backpack Health

Diva Technologies

Fire.ly

Health Vector

HealthHive

ID.me

IPRO

Nebula Health

Patientory

PatienTrials

Pilleve

Sisense

Skyscape

SoftServe

Vizlitics

Yerbba

About 1upHealth

As a leader in FHIR interoperability, 1upHealth focuses on bridging the gap between patient centered data and provider needs, thus creating a FHIR API platform for patients to aggregate and share medical data from over 10,000 external health systems. For more information visit https://1up.health.

