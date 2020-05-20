1WorldSync Appoints New Leadership in People Operations, Sales and Marketing, and General Counsel

CHICAGO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync™, the leading provider of product content solutions, today announced the addition of three senior leaders to the executive team. TJ Waldorf joins as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Eileen Timmins joins as Vice President of Human Resources and Administration and Jeremy Holbrook is appointed General Counsel. This new talent brings a wealth of go-to-market, legal and human resource development expertise to 1WorldSync as it scales its core business and pursues strategic initiatives.

"Eileen, Jeremy and TJ have impressive track records that will be huge assets to the growing 1WorldSync team. Their unmatched enthusiasm and passion for our mission is an exciting combination," said Steve Sivitter, Chief Executive Officer at 1WorldSync. "We look forward to the contribution their talents will bring to our business, both internally and with our current and future customers."

TJ Waldorf previously served as Chief Marketing Officer, where he led marketing, inside sales and customer success functions at INAP, a leading-edge Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider. Prior to that, Waldorf led sales and marketing for SingleHop, another Battery Ventures-backed company, later acquired by INAP, providing managed private cloud services.

"This could not be a more exciting time for me to join this growing industry, and specifically with a market leader like 1WorldSync," said Waldorf. "Real-time product content is more critical than ever, and I'm looking forward to maximizing customer awareness and adoption of our growing suite of services."

Eileen Timmins joins 1WorldSync as Vice president of Human Resources and Administration, having previously held similar roles at a number of global technology companies including Transora, a founding organization of 1Sync, which later became 1WorldSync.

Jeremy Holbrook joins 1WorldSync as General Counsel. Jeremy previously served as Deputy General Counsel at Sears Holdings. In his twelve years at the company, Jeremy guided litigation and led the legal teams responsible for store operations, ecommerce and mobile platforms, procurement contracts, marketing, privacy, and data security. "I'm thrilled to be with 1WorldSync as we continue expanding our customer base and industry reach. I look forward to strengthening and refining our internal legal services to meet those expanding needs," states Holbrook.

These key hires reinforce 1WorldSync's commitment to bringing the best people, processes and technology together, supporting the mission critical needs of over 13,000 customers globally with their product content information lifecycle.

