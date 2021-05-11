2,000+ Escoffier Culinary Students Gather From All 50 States And Countries Around The World To Celebrate Graduation Milestone

Escoffier culinary students ranged in age from 19-86 and came together for the virtual ceremony for graduates earning their Culinary Associates, Pastry Associates, Culinary Diploma or Pastry Diploma. Of the 2,009 culinary students, 321 graduated from the Boulder (136) and Austin (185) campus residential programs and 1,688 graduated from the distance-learning online programs offered through Escoffier's Boulder Campus.

"This was truly a year like no other and I'm so proud of this group of graduates. They embody resilience and tenacity and have pushed themselves beyond the classroom and kitchen to get to this important day," said Tracy Lorenz, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts president and CEO. "We are honored to have Elle Simone Scott share her inspirational career change and personal story with this next generation of culinary professionals. I am excited to see how they will contribute to the culinary industry."

Currently serving as resident food stylist and the first female African American host of the wildly popular PBS cooking show, "America's Test Kitchen" and founder of culinary networking group, SheChef, Scott inspired graduates with her personal career-changing journey. Scott shared a special "recipe for resiliency" with students and how she followed her passion for food, travel and family. She also encouraged students to never stop learning beyond graduation day.

"Dream big, believe in yourself and don't be afraid to try, and learn from mistakes and failures," said Scott. "Never stop learning and stay in the know; whether you're practicing techniques, observing mentors, learning from peers or using other resources and networking, keep going," she added.

In addition to Scott's address, Auguste Escoffier's great grandson, Michel Escoffier, and fellow Escoffier chef instructors, staff, and student speakers also spoke to graduates. Michel Escoffier congratulated students on their hard work and accomplishments. Escoffier chef instructors and student speakers imparted advice to be humble, work hard, follow their passion and tap into their network of peers and resources along the way.

To enhance graduates' virtual experience, they received a specially designed graduation celebration kit, which included an Escoffier medallion, lapel pin, chef toque, programs, and special recognition cords for honor students.

All Escoffier culinary graduates are eligible to enroll in Escoffier's active alumni group : a free, exclusive life-long platform available to graduates to network, share advice, stories, and employment opportunities. For more information, https://escoffieralumniassociation.com/ .

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education and a U.S. accredited institution offering 100% online culinary degrees and diplomas with industry externships. Ranked in the top 10 culinary schools in the United States by USA Today and number one in the world by Chef's Pencil, the school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as a sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Professional programs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts are available online and on ground through Escoffier's Boulder, Colorado campus and on ground through its Austin, Texas campus. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ institution and its Boulder campus is designated as a Military Friendly® School.

For more information on the graduation ceremony,

visit https://www.escoffier.edu/events/graduation/

