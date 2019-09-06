$2.05 Billion Bio-engineered Stent Market - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bio-engineered stent Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bio-engineered stent market was valued at US$ 2,056.8 Mn in 2018, expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The global bio-engineered stent market is growing effectively from 2019 to 2027 accredited to the rise in hospital admissions for heart disorders along with enhanced bioengineered technology expansion in the stent industry on a global scale. Growing FDA approvals for new products with enhanced biological solutions, acquisitions, and adoption of advanced stents in the emerging nations will drive the market growth in the near future.

For example, in September 2018, Biotronik received the U.S FDA approval for coronary stent system for the management of acute coronary artery. Additionally, in June 2016 Abbott Laboratories received the FDA approval for Absorb GT1 (bioresorbable vascular scaffold system), a stent that is slowly absorbed by the human body.



Top companies are concentrating on new product improvement and FDA clearance on a global scale. The rising number of partnerships and agreements with research organizations or institutes internationally will drive the market growth in the U.S. and Europe. Europe market to show steady growth owing to the proactive government policies adopted by healthcare agencies, which aids in flourishing the coronary heart disease treatment market in the region.



A growing number of clinical trials for future launch by global players expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future. The prominent position of the U.S. is due to factors such as swift adoption of advanced medical technology with integrated biological solutions, intensive R&D for bioabsorbable products and significant pool of CVD patients.



Key Market Movements

Globally, the bio-engineered stent is growing at a CAGR of 7.1% for the period from 2019 to 2027

The rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging Asian economies and proliferating medical tourism industry is also urging the major players to focus their attention in the Asia Pacific and Europe market

and market The prominent growth factors include growing surgical procedures globally, FDA approval of new products, increasing geriatric population, and growing awareness related to top applications in the bio-engineered stent industry

Usage of Dual Therapy Stent (DTS) will grow efficiently

Top disease indications boosting the global market include coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease, carotid artery disease, abdominal aortic aneurysm, thoracic aortic aneurysm, and renal artery stenosis

Major players in this vertical are ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL, Medtronic, plc., Abbott Laboratories, Vascular Concepts, C. R. Bard, Lombard Medical Technologies, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Terumo Corporation, Endologix, Inc., Translumina GmbH and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Bio-engineered Stent Market

2.2. Global Bio-engineered Stent Market, by Material Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Bio-engineered Stent Market, by Disease Indication, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Bio-engineered Stent Market, by End-user, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Bio-engineered Stent Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Bio-engineered Stent Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Bio-engineered Stent Market, by Material Type , 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Medical-grade Stainless Steel

4.3. Cobalt Chromium Alloy

4.4. Others (Tantalum, Gold, Nitinol, Polymers)



5. Global Bio-engineered Stent Market, by Disease Indication, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Coronary Heart Disease

5.3. Ischemic Heart Disease

5.4. Peripheral Artery Disease

5.5. Other Cardiovascular Diseases



6. Global Bio-engineered Stent Market, by End-user, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Specialty Clinics

6.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



7. North America Bio-engineered Stent Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. North America Bio-engineered Stent Market Value and Growth, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)

7.2. North America Bio-engineered Stent Market Value, By Material Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

7.3. North America Bio-engineered Stent Market Value, By Disease Indication, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

7.4. North America Bio-engineered Stent Market Value, By End-user, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

7.5. North America Bio-engineered Stent Market Value, By Region/Country, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Bio-engineered Stent Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia Pacific Bio-engineered Stent Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of the World Bio-engineered Stent Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL

11.2. Medtronic, plc.

11.3. Abbott Laboratories

11.4. Vascular Concepts

11.5. C. R. Bard

11.6. Lombard Medical Technologies

11.7. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

11.8. Terumo Corporation

11.9. Endologix, Inc.

11.10. Translumina GmbH



