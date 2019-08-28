$2.08 Billion Flexible Elastomeric Foam Markets - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026: Increasing Opportunities in the Healthcare Sector

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Elastomeric Foam - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam market accounted for $2.08 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



Superior Properties of Flexible Elastomeric Foams and rise in the end-use industries of flexible elastomeric foams are some of the factors propelling market growth. Moreover, the lack of awareness about the benefits of insulation is restricting the market. In addition, increasing opportunities in the healthcare sector are providing ample opportunity.



Elastomeric foam insulation products are those which have insulation properties. These are light weight and thus reduce the overall weight of the structure. Furthermore, increasing industrialization, increasing miniaturization, and improving technologies are giving rise to an increased demand for the insulation materials.



Based on function, the thermal insulating segment accounted for flexible elastomeric foams is always efficient in reducing energy consumption as they possess properties such as low thermal conductivity, water vapor barrier, and keeping product environmentally friendly. This drives the demand for thermal insulating flexible elastomeric foams.



By geography, Asia Pacific flexible elastomeric foam market is driven by the growing population and economic growth. Both the residential and non-residential sectors in China and India are expected to develop during the forecast period, which, in turn, will drive the HVAC industry, thereby, increasing the demand for flexible elastomeric foam from this industry.



