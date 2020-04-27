2-1-1 Gives Uninsured Residents Access to Medical Advice

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uninsured Inland Empire residents who call 2-1-1's social service line with COVID-19 health questions can now be routed to a health professional for medical advice, thanks to a collaboration between Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), 2-1-1 San Bernardino and Riverside County, and San Bernardino and Riverside County Public Health.

Nurses from IEHP and San Bernardino County Public Health are supporting 2-1-1 callers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with answers to health questions and advice on how to access medical care related to COVID-19.

While this resource is for Inland Empire residents without health insurance, residents with health insurance are encouraged to contact their insurance nurse advice line with health questions and for resources in their network.

"Access to trusted medical advice during this time is critical for everyone," said IEHP's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karen Hansberger. "Having your questions and concerns answered by a health professional you can trust, especially during this time of concern, provides residents with peace of mind and that makes a world of difference in feeling better."

As the Inland Empire communities work together to flatten the curve, IEHP is taking steps to provide long-term support for residents through additional partnerships including implementing a dedicated medical care line.

"The health of every individual is dependent on the positive health outcomes of our communities," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "IEHP is committed to supporting the health and well-being of our members and those who are most vulnerable."

