$2.2 Billion Valve Positioners (Electro-Pneumatic, Pneumatic, Digital) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valve Positioners Market by Type (Electro-Pneumatic, Pneumatic, Digital), Actuation (Single-Acting, Double-Acting), Industry (Oil & Gas, Power, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals, Food & Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Valve Positioners Market is Expected to Grow from USD 1.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.3%

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing significance of control and monitoring in process industries and rising demand for fuels, energy & power. However, the growing concerns over the lack of standardized norms and government policies.

A valve positioner is one of the major accessories in the control valve assembly. It supports the actuator in the control valve assembly to position the valve stem correctly as per the input signal provided to it so that the control valve accurately controls the parameter it wants to. In other words, the valve positioner makes the working of the control valve more precise and accurate. The control valve, on the other hand, is a necessary device used to efficiently regulate and control flow operations in process industries. Valve positioners, therefore, play an important role in process industries for better control of valve operations.

Valve positioners are used in the process industries, such as oil & gas, energy & power, water & wastewater, chemicals, pulp & paper, and metals & mining. These industries conduct complex operations that need to be tracked and controlled to generate an efficient output. For instance, in the oil & gas industry, the valve positioner is used to provide accuracy and vibration-resistance for a superior control valve performance, resulting in the tight control of process and reduction in product variability. The valve positioner market has been segmented based on type, actuation, industry, and region.

Some of the key players in this market are Emerson Electric (US), Baker Hughes (US), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Flowserve (US), Schneider Electric (France), Metso (Finland), and Rotork (UK).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Importance of Monitoring and Control in Process Industries for Efficient Output

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Fuel and Power

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardized Norms and Governing Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Deployment of Iiot and Rising Awareness Regarding Digitalization

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Positioner Overshoot Hinders the Operation of Control Valves

5.2.4.2 Keeping Pace With Advancements in IoT and Digitalization



6 Valve Positioner Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pneumatic Positioner

6.2.1 Pneumatic Positioner Ensures Accurate Operation of Control Valves Dealing With Pneumatic Signals

6.3 Electro-Pneumatic Positioner

6.3.1 Key Features of Electro-Pneumatic Positioner Make It Widely Adopted Across Industries

6.4 Digital Positioner

6.4.1 Digital Positioners are Widely Preferred Over Analog Positioners



7 Valve Positioner Market, By Actuation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single-Acting Positioner

7.2.1 Single-Acting Positioners Account for A Larger Market Share as Compared to Dual-Acting Positioners

7.3 Double-Acting Positioner

7.3.1 Double-Acting Positioner has A Comparatively Complex Working Mechanism



8 Valve Positioner Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.2.1 Digital Valve Positioners Minimize the Daily Maintenance Work in Oil & Gas Plants

8.3 Water & Wastewater

8.3.1 Valve Positioners Support Effective Management and Utilization of Water

8.4 Energy & Power

8.4.1 Valve Positioners Help Control Valves Perform Better in Power Stations

8.5 Chemicals

8.5.1 Sustainable Development of Chemicals Industry Fuels the Growth of the Valve Positioner Market

8.6 Paper & Pulp

8.6.1 Valve Positioners Help in Predictive Maintenance of Equipment Used in Paper and Pulp Manufacturing

8.7 Pharmaceuticals

8.7.1 Valve Positioners Keep A Watch Over the Flow Control of Processes in the Pharmaceuticals Industry

8.8 Metals & Mining

8.8.1 Rising Demand for Predictive Maintenance Encourages the Use of Valve Positioners in the Metals & Mining Industry

8.9 Food & Beverages

8.9.1 Valve Positioner Offers Monitoring and Self-Diagnosis of the Fermentation Process in the Food Industry

8.10 Others



9 Valve Positioner Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Analysis

10.2.1 Ranking Analysis of Valve Positioner Market, 2018

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

Key Players

Emerson Electric

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Flowserve

SMC

Azbil

Baker Hughes

Rotork

Metso

Other Players



Samson Controls

VRG Controls

Festo

Circor International

ContRoLAir

Crane

Burkert

Gemu Group

Dwyer Instruments

Valve Related Controls

Power-Genex

Val Controls

Bray International

Nihon Koso

Spirax Sarco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bler7e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

