$2.2 Billion Worldwide Silicon on Insulator Industry to 2025 - Featuring Sumco, Simgui & Globalfoundries Among Others

The "Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Wafer Size (200 mm and less than 200 mm, 300 mm), Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI), Technology (Smart Cut, Layer Transfer), Product (RF FEM, MEMS), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SOI market size is projected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the SOI industry can be attributed to the increase in investments by wafer manufacturers and foundry players in the SOI ecosystem.

However, the floating body and self-heating effects in SOI-based devices act as major restraints for the growth of the market. Growth in the integrated chip industry and expanding SOI ecosystem in APAC are expected to pose as growth opportunities for the SOI market during the forecast period. Effective maintenance of thickness uniformity of 200 mm and 300 mm wafers and other parameters acts as a major challenge for the growth of the SOI market across the globe.

The SOI market for 300 mm wafer size is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the market for 200 mm and less than 200 mm wafer size during the forecast period.

Based on wafer size, the 300 mm segment of the SOI market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the 200 mm and less than 200 mm segments during the forecast period. Manufacturers of Radio Frequency (RF) chips, including Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Broadcom (US), Qorvo (US), Skyworks Solutions (US), and Murata Manufacturing (Japan) have undertaken several initiatives to increase their production of 300 mm wafers.

Moreover, wafer players are also expanding their 300 mm wafer manufacturing capacity. Foundries such as GlobalFoundries (US), TowerJazz (Israel), TSMC (Taiwan), and UMC (US) are also expanding their RF-SOI manufacturing processes for 300 mm wafers.

The FD-SOI wafer type segment of the SOI market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

FD-SOI wafer types are highly reliable in high-temperature environments. They have reduced operating voltage and are cost-effective, which leads to their increased demand across the globe. Moreover, developments undertaken by several key players have also contributed significantly to the demand for FD-SOI wafer types. For instance, in 2019, Soitec and KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION expanded their strategic partnership through R&D collaboration at Substrate Innovation Center (France), aiming at strengthening the FD-SOI portfolio of Soitec for next-generation semiconductor devices. Moreover, Soitec signed a long-term supply agreement with GlobalFoundries to supply 300 mm SOI wafers to meet the growing demand for differentiated RF-SOI, FD-SOI, and silicon photonics technology platforms from the customers of GlobalFoundries.

The SOI market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The SOI market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increased investments and continuous expansions being carried out by the manufacturers of semiconductor foundries, wafers, and products in APAC. For instance, in 2018, GlobalFoundries and the Chengdu Municipality signed an agreement to develop an efficient FD-SOI ecosystem for use in artificial intelligence and security products.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Impact of Covid-19 on SOI Market



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in SOI Market

4.2 SOI Market, by Application

4.3 SOI Market, by Wafer Type and Product

4.4 SOI Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Investments in the SOI Ecosystem

5.2.1.2 Growth in Use of SOI Wafers in Consumer Electronics

5.2.1.3 Reduced Overall Cost of Semiconductor Devices by Minimizing Silicon Wastage During the Manufacturing of Thin SOI Wafers

5.2.1.4 Improved Performance Offered and Low Operating Voltage Required by SOI Wafers

5.2.2 Covid-19-Driven Drivers

5.2.2.1 Increased Focus on E-Learning to Increase Demand for Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops

5.2.3 Restraints

5.2.3.1 Floating Body and Self-Heating Effects in SOI-Based Devices

5.2.3.2 Limited Availability of Existing Intellectual Property Ecosystems to Fabless Companies

5.2.4 Opportunities

5.2.4.1 Growing Integrated Chip Industry and Expanding SOI Ecosystem in Apac

5.2.4.2 Increasing Use of SOI Technology in Iot Devices and Applications

5.2.5 Covid-19-Driven Opportunities

5.2.5.1 Implementing Automation Solutions Across Retail Industry to Avoid Human Intervention

5.2.6 Challenges

5.2.6.1 Volatility and Susceptibility of SOI-Based Wafers to Damage Caused by Pressure Or Stress

5.2.6.2 Effective Maintenance of Thickness Uniformity and Other Parameters

5.2.7 Covid-19-Driven Challenges

5.2.7.1 Anticipated Shortage of Skilled Workforce in SOI Wafer Manufacturing Facilities

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 SOI Market Value Chain

5.4 Adjacent Markets



6 SOI Market, by Wafer Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 200 Mm and Less Than 200 Mm

6.2.1 Increased Adoption of Organic Growth Strategies by SOI Wafer Manufacturers for the Development of 200 Mm Wafers to Drive Growth of 200 Mm and Less Than 200 Mm Segment

6.3 300 Mm

6.3.1 Increased Demand for Technologically Advanced SOI Wafers in Various End-Use Applications to Fuel Growth of 300 Mm Segment of SOI Market

6.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Markets for Different Wafer Sizes

6.4.1 Most Impacted

6.4.2 Least Impacted



7 SOI Market, by Wafer Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rf-SOI

7.2.1 Rf-SOI Segment of SOI Market Projected to Witness Growth Due to Increased Adoption of Rf-SOI Technology in Smartphones

7.3 Pd-SOI

7.3.1 Floating Body Effect in Pd-SOI Wafers is Expected to Hinder Growth of Pd-SOI Segment of SOI Market

7.4 FD-SOI

7.4.1 Increased Investments and Initiatives Undertaken by Manufacturers and Foundry Players of FD-SOI Wafers Are Expected to Fuel Growth of FD-SOI Segment of SOI Market

7.5 Power-SOI

7.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Power-SOI Wafers in Automotive Industry to Spur Growth of Power-SOI Segment of SOI Market

7.6 Emerging-SOI

7.6.1 Photonics-SOI

7.6.1.1 Increasing Requirement to Reduce Network Congestion Acts As a Growth Opportunity for Photonics-SOI Segment of SOI Market

7.6.2 Imager-SOI

7.6.2.1 Use of 3D Image Sensors in Smartphones for Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Facial Recognition is Spurring Growth of Imager-SOI Segment of SOI Market

7.7 Impact of Covid-19 on Different Wafer Types

7.7.1 Most Impacted

7.7.2 Least Impacted



8 SOI Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Smart Cut

8.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Smart Cut Technology by Manufacturers of SOI Wafers is Leading to Growth of Smart Cut Segment

8.3 Bonding SOI

8.3.1 Rising Demand for Bonding SOI-Based Wafers in High-Power Applications is Fueling Growth of Bonding Segment of SOI Market

8.4 Layer Transfer SOI

8.4.1 High-Accuracy Thin-Film Layer Transfer Process Offered by Layer Transfer Technology is Fueling Growth of This Technology Segment

8.5 Impact of Covid-19 on Different SOI Technologies

8.5.1 Most Impacted

8.5.2 Least Impacted



9 SOI Market, by Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Rf Fem

9.2.1 Increased Adoption of Rf Fem Due to Growing Use in Smartphones is Fueling Growth of Rf Fem Segment

9.3 Mems

9.3.1 Increased Adoption of Mems in Photonics and Telecommunications Contributing to Growth of Mems Segment of SOI Market

9.4 Power

9.4.1 Increasing Demand for SOI-Based Power Products in Power Supplies, Brushless Motors, and Amplifiers is Spurring Growth of Power Segment of SOI Market

9.5 Optical Communication

9.5.1 Increasing Data Rate in Data Centers Leading to Growth of Optical Communication Segment of SOI Market

9.6 Image Sensing

9.6.1 Rising Requirement for Cmos Image Sensors in Cameras, and Ar and Vr Devices is Contributing to Growth of Image Sensing Segment of SOI Market

9.7 Impact of Covid-19 on Different SOI Products

9.7.1 Most Impacted

9.7.2 Least Impacted



10 SOI Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer Electronics

10.2.1 SOI Market for Consumer Electronics is Driven by Increasing Adoption of Rf-SOI in Smartphones, Wearables, and Other Electronic Devices

10.3 Automotive

10.3.1 Increased Adoption of High-Performance and Low-Power Devices in Automobiles is Fueling Growth of Automotive Segment of SOI Market

10.4 Datacom & Telecom

10.4.1 Rapid Increase in Internet Traffic and Need for Eliminating Cross-Talk and Other Interferences Leading to Increased Demand for SOI Technology in Datacom & Telecom

10.5 Military, Defense, and Aerospace

10.5.1 Increased Demand for High Rate Data Transfer Systems in Military, Defense, and Aerospace Applications is Fueling Growth of This Segment in SOI Market

10.6 Industrial

10.6.1 Development of Mems Process and a Force-Sensitive Chip to Minimize Current Leakage in Field Devices Are Fueling Growth of Industrial Segment of SOI Market

10.7 Impact of Covid-19 on Different SOI Applications

10.7.1 Most Impacted

10.7.2 Least Impacted



11 Types of SOI Wafers Based on Thickness

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Thick-Film SOI Wafers

11.3 Thin-Film SOI Wafers



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Apac

12.5 Impact of Covid-19 on Different Regions



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

13.3.2 Agreements and Collaborations

13.3.3 Partnerships and Expansions

13.3.4 Acquisitions

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.3 Innovators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Soitec

14.2.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

14.2.3 Globalwafers Co., Ltd.

14.2.4 Sumco

14.2.5 Simgui

14.2.6 Globalfoundries

14.2.7 STMicroelectronics N.V.

14.2.8 Towerjazz

14.2.9 Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

14.2.10 Murata Manufacturing

14.2.11 Skyworks Solutions

14.2.12 Qorvo

14.3 Other Key Players

14.3.1 Sony Corporation

14.3.2 Magnachip Semiconductor

14.3.3 United Microelectronics Corporation

14.3.4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

14.3.5 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

14.3.6 Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc.

14.3.7 Ev Group (Evg)

14.3.8 Ultrasil Llc

14.4 Start-Up Ecosystem

14.4.1 Siltronix Silicon Technologies

14.4.2 Waferpro



15 Adjacent & Related Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Limitations

15.3 Silicon on Insulator Ecosystem and Interconnected Markets

15.4 Silicon Carbide Market

15.4.1 Market Definition

15.5 Limitation

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.6 Silicon Carbide Market, by Device

15.7 Silicon Carbide Market, by Wafer Size

15.8 Silicon Carbide Market, by Application

15.9 Silicon Carbide Market, by Vertical

15.10 Geographic Analysis of Silicon Carbide Market



16 Appendix



