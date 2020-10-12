$2.3 Billion Microphone Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Escalated Demand for Modern Microphones for Use in Smart Wearable Devices

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microphone Market with COVID-19 Impact by Technology (MEMS, Electret, Other), by MEMS Type, by Communication Technology, by Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, and Sensing), & by Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microphone market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025.



Traditionally, all major applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical involved the use of electret microphones (ECMs). However, with time, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technology has become quite popular. It is used to create miniaturized integrated devices that combine mechanical and electrical elements.



The size of MEMS devices generally ranges from a few micrometers to millimeters, based on their applications. The fabrication process of MEMS devices is almost the same as the fabrication process of other semiconductor integrated circuits. Generally, silicon is an ideal substrate material for the fabrication of most of the MEMS devices.

The COVID-19 outbreak generated both demand-side and supply-side shocks rumbling across the global economy. Leading China-based microphone manufacturers such as AAC Technologies and Goertek have incurred huge losses due to the pandemic. The strong actions such as imposing a country-wide lockdown taken by governments globally to curb the spread of COVID-19 is expected to have a severe impact on the entire manufacturing industry.



The supply chain of the microphone is heavily dependent on OEMs and raw material suppliers, which are unable to function due to lockdowns imposed worldwide. Also, as the demand for consumer electronics has experienced a decline in this pandemic situation, the demand for microphones is significantly impacted, thereby affecting the revenue of the key players in the microphone market.

MEMS microphones: The fastest-growing technology segment of the microphone market.

MEMS microphones is estimated to be the fastest-growing technology segment of the microphone market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the huge application of MEMS microphones in IoT enabled consumer electronic devices, owing to its miniature design. The miniature design of the microphone helps in easy integration, making them ideal for use in various compact products such as wearables, wireless earphones, and hearing aids.



Other benefits provided by these microphones include low power consumption, high sound-to-noise ratio (SNR), improved noise cancellation, high-performance density, long battery life due to low current consumption, small form factors, and superior temperature stability.

Consumer electronics: The largest growing segment of the microphone market, by application.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market share of the microphone market, by application and is dominated by smartphone manufacturers. The demand for smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and smart home equipment has been drastically increased with high disposable income and improved life.



Moreover, in most instances, IoT and voice-activated connected devices have created new market growth opportunities for key players in the microphone market. Thus, the growing inclination toward the adoption of the IoT technology is leading to surging demand for audio sensors that can be used anywhere, which is contributing towards the growth of the microphone market.

APAC is projected to be the fastest geographical market between 2020 and 2025.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The highest growth rate of APAC is attributed to the growing adoption of connected devices and increasing demand for wearable electronics during the forecast period. The rising number of users of smartphones and consumer devices due to high disposable incomes is likely to stimulate the microphone market growth in APAC. Also, infotainment systems with embedded MEMS microphones are deployed in many low and mid-end cars in APAC.



Moreover, advancements in traditional devices to newly developed medical instruments have directly helped the MEMS microphone market to grow at a rapid rate. The current generation of different types of medical equipment, such as hearing aids and electronic stethoscopes, employ an increased number of microphones per device compared to traditional ones for better acoustical performance. All these trends have proven to be favorable for the microphone market growth in APAC.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

High Adoption of Next-Generation Consumer Electronics

Low Cost and Compact Size of Mems Microphones

Increased Number of Microphones Per Device

Escalated Demand for Modern Microphones for Use in Smart Wearable Devices

Restraints

Difficult Process of Packaging and Integration

High Cost of Electronic Stethoscopes

Declining Market for High-End Consumer Electronics Because of COVID-19

Reducing Demand for Microphones in Automotive Industry Due to COVID-19

Opportunities

Increasing Utilization of Microphones in Automotive Applications

Growing Deployment of Microphones in Industrial Applications

Challenges

Constraints Related to Specifications of Microphones

Limitations in Terms of Sensitivity, Noise, and Power Consumption

Variations in Supply and Demand Due to COVID-19

Incidences of Spying Through Microphone-Installed Smartphones

Average Selling Price Trend

Value Chain Analysis

Market Map

Technology Analysis

Mems Technology

Case Study

Environmental Noise Monitoring at Dublin City

City Airport Noise Monitoring at Vienna International Airport

Company Profiles



Key Players

Knowles

Aac Technologies

Tdk

Goertek

STMicroelectronics

Robert Bosch

Bse

Cirrus Logic

Hosiden Corporation

Gettop Acoustic

Other Companies

Omron

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies

Sonion

Cui Devices

Analog Devices

ON Semiconductor

Neomems Technologies

Amkor Technology

Memsensing

