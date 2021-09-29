$2.3 Bn Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals Continuous Manufacturing Markets, 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Continuous Manufacturing Market In Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Therapeutics Type, by Application, by Formulation, by Mode, by Scale, by Product, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global continuous manufacturing market in pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 13.85%

Although batch manufacturing is the dominant mode of product development within the pharma and biopharma industry, the companies have begun shifting their focus toward continuous manufacturing (CM).

The key drivers for the transition from batch to continuous manufacturing include drug shortage, more stringent requirements for consistent quality, the need for reduced processing costs, and the demand for higher and improved productivity.



Regulatory authorities are increasingly supportive of this therapeutic development model. They are encouraging the adoption of CM through releasing drafts and guidelines.

Moreover, the presence of communities and organizations that are devoted to the commercialization of this market within the pharma and biopharma sector is driving the revenue. CCP Summit 2020 is one of such summits that is engaged in exploring scientific and technological advancements to address the technology challenges and accelerate upfront investment in the market.



In addition, the growing demand for biosimilars and an ever-increasing pressure for reducing drug development costs have driven the interest of biopharma players in this space.

With a plethora of research activities available on making individual unit operations continuous, studies are also conducted to explore the possibility of a continuous end-to-end development process. Ongoing research efforts in this area are anticipated to greatly favor the revenue growth in the coming years.



Based on mode, in-house pharmaceutical companies are anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the coming years owing to the shift of well-established pharma players toward the continuous manufacturing market.

On the basis of scale, the clinical and preclinical scale manufacturing segments collectively captured a significant revenue share in 2020 owing to the easy integration of systems and a high number of ongoing R&D activities.



North America led the global market in 2020. This is attributed to the presence of key technology developers as well as high R&D expenditure in drug development by the end-users in the U.S. Key players are implementing various strategies to strengthen their product offerings and offer diverse technologically advanced products to accelerate therapeutics development.



Continuous Manufacturing Market In Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals Report Highlights

In terms of therapeutics type, the pharmaceutical/small molecules segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to high technology penetration in this segment. The biopharmaceutical/large molecules segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth owing to increasing investment in facility expansion to integrate CM systems

On the basis of application, finished product manufacturing led the market in 2020 owing to the established use of CM in finished product development due to the commercial cost and time-saving advantages of technology

By formulation, solid formulation dominated the market in 2020 owing to the maximum adoption of CM methodologies in solid drug production

Based on mode, the contract segment led the market in 2020 due to the ongoing demand, coupled with the increasing popularity of contract services. The increasing investment in biosimilars production is expected to spur the use of CM technology within contract manufacturing organizations

By product, semi-continuous systems accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020 owing to the increasing adoption of a hybrid model of manufacturing within small to medium-sized drug developers as well as major pharma companies

Industry Outlook

Regulatory Landscape

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Therapeutics Type, 2020

Market drivers analysis

Commercial advantages of continuous manufacturing over batch manufacturing

Favourable regulatory environment

Technological advancements coupled with facility expansions in the bioprocessing industry

Market restraint analysis

Presence of well-established infrastructure for batch manufacturing

High implementation cost

Market opportunities analysis

Rising pressure on drug developers to meet consumer's therapeutics demand

Expanding market in regions such as APAC and LATAM

Market challenge analysis

Challenges pertaining to continuous manufacturing

Market Analysis & Tools

Continuous Manufacturing Market in Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals: SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

Industry Porter's Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Applikon Biotechnology

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

GEA Group aktiengesellschaft

Corning Incorporated

Merck KGaA

Glatt GmbH

Repligen corporation

Eppendorf AG

Electrolab Biotech Ltd.

Solesis medical

Scott equipment company

L.B. BOHLE (Korsch ag)

Lonza Group AG

3M

Cellgenix GmbH

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Avantor, Inc.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Continuus Pharmaceuticals

Arcinova

Amgen

