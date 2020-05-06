$2.5 Billion Consulting Company Expands into Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slalom, a USD $2.5 billion modern consulting firm that helps organisations solve their most intractable business and technology problems, recently opened its Melbourne office with plans to debut a Sydney office later this year. Slalom's expansion into Australia will bring 200 new jobs to the region over the next two years, with the aim of helping local Australian businesses realise true business transformation, create modern technology-building cultures and develop game-changing new offerings by leveraging modern ways of working and modern technologies to help deliver transformational outcomes. With this move into Australia, Slalom has expanded its footprint to all major markets across the world, with 8,400 employees in over 35 markets.

"The Australian market is extremely compelling right now," said Slalom Founder and Chief Experience Officer John Tobin. "With the current business and tech boom, and despite the current situation, there is huge potential for growth and transformation, for Australia-grown and international companies alike. We believe the time is right to bring our unique consulting approach to these businesses. And being one hundred percent private and employee-owned, Slalom is well positioned to navigate the current economic reality, taking a long-term view of the launch in Australia."

Slalom works with more than half of the Fortune 100, powering the engineering behind some of the world's largest global technology companies, such as Twitter and AWS, along with startups, mid-tier organisations, not-for-profits, and other innovative companies. Slalom, having seen significant growth in North America for its AWS, Salesforce and Tableau practices, will bring that experience and tailor it to the needs of the Australia market.

"Slalom will bring a unique blend of global consultancy capabilities mixed with the agility of a local startup to help Australian businesses innovate at scale and compete on the global stage. We've also worked to ensure that our new employees get the best onboarding experience possible, despite the necessary stay-at-home orders across Australia," said Michael Shimota, the global consultancy leader tapped to spearhead Australian operations.

Slalom's strong people-first culture emphasizes sustainable and exciting careers for consultants, builders, designers and architects. Slalom continues to be recognised as one of the best companies to work for by Fortune 100, Forbes and Great Places to Work. This same emphasis on people applies to the company's Australian operations, with unique benefits including commuter, wellbeing and technology allowances for employees.

"Slalom Australia is committed to creating an inclusive environment, where everyone is inspired and empowered to make their own unique impact. We focus on a meaningful balance of work and life for our people and we purposefully engage with clients, while providing the opportunities to grow careers based on an individual's strengths and potential," said Fiona Hathaway, who leads new market expansions as part of Slalom's Global People Team.

A custom-fit Melbourne office space, to be revealed later this year, will also house a Slalom Build Center to help customers co-create modern software and technology products. Mike Cowden, president of Slalom's fastest-growing division, Slalom Build, adds, "The Build Centers are a key component of this expansion. We've created a new category for cloud-native software and product engineering called Build as a Service. We've seen immense success with this model in the US, and plan to bring what we've learned to Australia working with enterprises, government, and mid-market companies. With a team of highly skilled builders, Slalom's Melbourne office will help local businesses build modern software for the future."

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In cities across the US, UK, Canada and Australia, Slalom's teams have the autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They're backed by 10 regional Build Centers, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's 200+ top technology providers, with an emphasis on Cloud, Salesforce and Data and Analytics. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to 8,400 employees. Slalom was named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019 and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com .

Slalom Build, the next generation of software- and technology-building, reimagines how companies build modern software, transforming how they create change with technology. With 1,200 builders and 10 Build Centers distributed across North America, the UK, and Australia, Slalom Build establishes "Build as a Service" (BaaS), a new category for cloud-native software and product engineering. Slalom Build puts interdisciplinary teams to work in close proximity with clients, to build modern technology and software products for enterprises – faster, cleaner and more nimbly than ever before. Learn more at slalombuild.com .

