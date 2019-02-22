$2.5 Bn Catalyst Fertilizers Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Global Growth in Fertilizer Consumption is Expected to Boost New Plant Commissions and Upgradations

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catalyst Fertilizers Market by Fertilizer Production Process (Haber-Bosch Process, Contact Process), Metal Group (Base Metals, Precious Metals), Fertilizer Application (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The catalyst fertilizers market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2023, from USD 2.3 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.36%.

The catalyst fertilizers market is driven by various factors such as increasing demand for ammonia and phosphate fertilizers across the globe and increasing need for reforming catalysts in ammonia production facilities. However, the long replacement period associated with catalysts may hinder the growth of the market on a global level.

In terms of fertilizer production process, the Haber-Bosch process is projected to witness the fastest growth from 2018 to 2023.



With the improving economic conditions of Asian countries, the adoption rate of innovative ammonia production processes with efficient emission control system remains high. Though the fertilizer production process is majorly concentrated in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, the rising demand for urea and ammonia fertilizers in other developing economies has boosted the need for production units in Asian and African countries. This is projected to enhance the growth opportunity for the Haber-Bosch ammonia synthesis process during the forecast period.

In terms of the metal group, the base metals segment is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period.



According to the FAOSTAT, nitrogen is the most produced nutrient across the globe, occupying over 52% of the total fertilizers produced in 2016, and iron is the most widely used catalyst for ammonia production. Also, sulfuric acid production is highly dependent on vanadium for its catalytic activity. Iron catalysts are available at a low cost of approximately USD 900-1,000 per ton, according to industry experts, which is almost 10-20 times cheaper than precious metals such as platinum and palladium. Hence, base metals are majorly preferred among fertilizer manufacturers for their production processes.

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the catalyst fertilizers market in 2018.



The demand for fertilizer catalysts is primarily driven by the increasing production of fertilizers, particularly in countries such as China, India, the US, and Russia. These countries are the largest producers of ammonia. The Asia Pacific region dominated the global fertilizer catalysts market in 2017 due to the presence of major producers of ammonia-based fertilizers in China, India, and Indonesia. Additionally, China is one of the largest exporters of phosphate fertilizers, which implies that higher the production of phosphate fertilizers, higher would be the need for the adoption of catalysts during the production process.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Catalyst Fertilizers Market

4.2 Catalyst Fertilizers Market, By Metal Group

4.3 Asia Pacific: Catalyst Fertilizers Market, By Fertilizer Production Process & Key Country

4.4 Catalyst Fertilizers Market, By Fertilizer Application & Region

4.5 Catalyst Fertilizers Market, By Key Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Increasing Production Opportunities for Fertilizers

5.2.2 Fluctuating Prices of Natural Gas

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Need for Efficient Fertilizer Production Across the Globe

5.3.1.1.1 Increased Output and Conversion Rate

5.3.1.2 Control of Emissions From Fertilizers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Long Replacement Period for Catalyst Membranes Could Restrain the Market Growth

5.3.2.2 Rising Growth Opportunity for Organic Fertilizers

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Global Growth in Fertilizer Consumption is Expected to Boost New Plant Commissions and Upgradations

5.3.3.1.1 Upgradation to Natural Gas-Based Feedstock for Fertilizer Production is Expected to Fuel the Growth of New Catalytic Unit Installments

5.3.3.2 Technological Advancements

5.3.3.2.1 Strong R&D Activities to Reduce the Cost of Catalysts

5.3.3.2.2 High Growth in R&D Activity to Improve the Quality and Functionality of Catalysts

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Uncomplimentary Commodity Prices and Lower Farm Incomes

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.5 Regulatory Framework

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Rules on Fertilizer Production

5.5.3 Standardization on Ghg Emissions

5.5.4 Recovery of Spent Catalysts



6 Catalyst Fertilizers Market, By Fertilizer Production Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Haber-Bosch Process

6.2.1 Approximately 80% of the Entire Ammonia Produced By Haber-Bosch Process is Used in the Fertilizer Industry

6.3 Contact Process

6.3.1 Sulfuric Acid is the Most Produced Chemical in the Us

6.4 Other Processes



7 Catalyst Fertilizers Market, By Metal Group

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Base Metals

7.2.1 Lower Cost of Base Metals is the Major Factor for Its High Demand From Fertilizer Manufacturers

7.3 Precious Metals

7.3.1 Inherent Chemical Properties of Precious Metals Provide Higher Selectivity and Stability During Reactions



8 Catalyst Fertilizers Market, By Fertilizer Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nitrogenous Fertilizers

8.2.1 Rising Awareness on Ghg Emissions From Ammonia Plants has Boosted the Growth Rate of Catalysts for Ammonia Production

8.3 Phosphatic Fertilizers

8.3.1 Heavy Dependency of Phosphatic Fertilizers on the Oil Industry has Been Hampering the Growth of these Fertilizers



9 Catalyst Fertilizers Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3 Market Ranking Analysis, By Company

10.4 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Clariant International

11.2 Dowdupont

11.3 Projects & Development India Limited (PDIL)

11.4 Lkab Minerals

11.5 Johnson Matthey

11.6 Quantumsphere Inc.

11.7 Haldor Topsoe

11.8 N.E.Chemcat

11.9 Quality Magnetite

11.10 Oham Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5k8b2g/2_5_bn_catalyst?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

