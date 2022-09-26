2.61% YoY Growth Rate in Sensors Market for Smartphones, Premium Range to be Largest Revenue-generating Price Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sensors market size for smartphones is expected to decrease by USD 578.29 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 1.99% during the forecast period. The rising implementation of mobile AR applications by enterprises is driving the growth of the sensors market for smartphones. However, factors such as design complexity may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sensors Market for Smartphones 2022-2026

Sensors Market for Smartphones 2022-2026: Scope

The sensors market for smartphones report covers the following areas:

Sensors Market for Smartphones 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The sensors market for smartphones is concentrated. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Alps Alpine Co. Ltd, ams AG, Broadcom Inc., CEVA Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corp, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensirion AG, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., and TDK Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Sensors Market for Smartphones 2022-2026: Segmentation

Price

Premium Range: The premium range segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of HMI technologies in premium-range smartphones, which is fueling the demand for sensors.



Medium Range



Low Range

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 76% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of major smartphone OEMs such as Lenovo Group, Huawei Technologies, HTC Corp. (HTC), SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications, Xiaomi, and ZTE Corp. (ZTE) in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China , South Korea , Japan , and Taiwan are the key countries in the sensors market for smartphones in APAC.

China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan are the key countries in the sensors market for smartphones in APAC.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Sensors Market for Smartphones 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will support the growth of the assist sensors market for smartphones during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the sensors market for smartphones and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sensors market for smartphones

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the sensors market for smartphones

Sensors Market For Smartphones Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.99% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 578.29 million (decreasing) Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.61 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alps Alpine Co. Ltd, ams AG, Broadcom Inc., CEVA Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corp, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensirion AG, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., and TDK Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

