2.62% CAGR in Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector by 2025 | Shift to Gas Generators to Drive Growth | Technavio

The generator market in the healthcare sector is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Stationary



Portable

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the generator market in the healthcare sector include Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Guangdong Westinpower Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Factors such as unreliable power grid infrastructure in developing countries, increasing incidence of natural calamities, and shift to gas generators will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stringent emission regulations will hamper the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the generator market in the healthcare sector has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. Technavio's market research report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market, as well as regional opportunities and competitive intelligence. According to our research, APAC will account for 36% of the growth of the generator market in the healthcare sector in the region during the forecast period. India and China will be the key countries of the market. APAC is expected to record a fast growth rate. Hence, the region will provide various growth opportunities to market vendors.

Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist generator market growth in the healthcare sector during the next five years

Estimation of the generator market size in the healthcare sector and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the generator market in the healthcare sector

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of generator market vendors in the healthcare sector

Generator Market Scope In The Healthcare Sector Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.62% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 802.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.74 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Guangdong Westinpower Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot

