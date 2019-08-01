$2.7 Bn Artificial Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Saccharin, Sucralose, Neotame) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Sweeteners Market - Growth, Trend and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global artificial sweetener market is projected to reach 2.70 billion USD in 2024 by registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecasted period (2019-2024).

Artificial sweeteners are many times sweeter than table sugar, but it has energy density far lower than table sugar.

The artificial sweeteners are finding widening applications in the past few years. The prominent areas where the artificial sweeteners are majorly used are in the food and beverage industry, which includes soft drinks, sauces, chewing gum, jellies, dressings, baked goods, candy, fruit juice, ice cream, etc.

Soft drink industry is found to have the maximum consumption of artificial sweeteners due to the increasing demand for low sugar and diet beverages.

The toxicological evidences and the concerns regarding the safety of artificial sweeteners is the major restraint of the market.

Scope of the Report



Global Artificial Sweetener Market is segmented by type into Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Saccharin, Sucralose, Neotame. By Application into Bakery Products, Dairy products, Confectionery, Beverages, and Others. Others category include jams, syrups, raisins, etc. And the geographical analysis of the market has also been included.



Key Market Trends



The Major Application Of Artificial Sweeteners Are In The Beverage Industry



Artificial sweeteners have almost replaced the place of sugar in the beverage industry, especially in the soft drink segment. Acesulphame-k, Aspartame, Cyclamate, and Sucralose are popular sweeteners which are the major substitutes of sugar in soft drinks, especially in carbonated beverages. The natural profile and the clean label of artificial sweeteners are also factors driving the market.



Moreover, in fizzy drinks the amount of sugar can be reduced without any significant change in its taste and appearance, this has encouraged the beverage manufacturers to substitute sugar with artificial sweeteners. The reduced cost of production and the better economy of scale are also boosting the growth of the artificial sweetener market.



Asia-Pacific is One of the Largest Market for Artificial Sweeteners



The rise in health awareness among the consumers, concerned about obesity, diabetes and the amount of calorie intake are driving the artificial sweetener market in the region. A trend of losing weight is also found in the region which reduces the usage of table sugar and boosts the artificial sugar market. The improved economic conditions and the changing lifestyles have resulted in the increased demand for convenience foods. The evolving dietary patterns such as low calorie and zero calorie foods are increasing in the processed and packed food segment, resulting in the increased demand for artificial sweeteners.



Competitive Landscape



The global artificial sweetener market is a fragmented market with the presence of various large and small regional players. Leading manufacturers in the artificial sweetener market are using advanced technologies to provide safe, affordable, and efficient artificial sweeteners.



Major players in the market are Whole Earth Sweetener, Ach Food, Madhava Sweeteners, Cargill Inc., Beijing Vitasweet Co. Ltd., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., and Tate & Lyle PLC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Aspartame

5.1.2 Acesulfame K

5.1.3 Saccharin

5.1.4 Sucralose

5.1.5 Neotame

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Bakery Products

5.2.2 Dairy products

5.2.3 Confectionery

5.2.4 Beverages

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Tate & Lyle

6.4.2 Cargill Inc.

6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland

6.4.4 Ingredion Inc.

6.4.5 Roquette

6.4.6 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

6.4.7 JK Sucralose Inc.

6.4.8 Dupont



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



