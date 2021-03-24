$2.8 Billion Worldwide Vehicles for Disabled Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicles for Disabled - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vehicles for Disabled estimated at US$ 2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Mobility Scooter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.8% CAGR and reach US$ 2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passenger Cars segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $836.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR
The Vehicles for Disabled market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 836.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
SUV / MPV Segment to Record 9.6% CAGR
In the global SUV / MPV segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 385.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 723.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 687.9 Million by the year 2027.
