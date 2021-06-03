$2 Billion Worldwide Aircraft Heat Exchanger Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% During 2021 to 2026
DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Application (Environmental Control System and Engine System), Type (Plate-Fin, Flat Tube), Vendor (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary-Wing Aircraft, and UAVS), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aircraft heat exchanger market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 2.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Some of the factors fueling the market's growth include increasing demand for effective cooling and heating in commercial aircraft and an increase in military spending in many countries worldwide. Airline carriers are focused on upgrading passenger luxury, which is encouraging the adoption of relaxed, highly customized, and superior aircraft heat exchangers to restore traditional systems. This is driving the expansion of the aftermarket sales sector in the aircraft heat exchangers market. The increasing demand of technological advancements in thermal management for the military and aerospace sector seems to be a lucrative opportunity for aircraft heat exchanger market providers during the forecast period.
Based on end-user, the aftermarket segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period
Based on vendor, the aircraft heat exchanger market has been segmented into OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment includes maintenance, repairing upgrading and replacement of aircraft heat exchanger components and systems. The aftermarket vendor sub-segment is expected to lead the aircraft heat exchanger market due to high spending on upgraded avionics systems, and replacement of overused thermal management components and systems. However, an increase in aircraft deliveries and domestic manufacturing of aircraft will drive the growth of the OEM segment
Based on the aircraft type, the fixed wing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on platform, the aircraft heat exchanger market has been segmented into fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Aircraft heat exchangers differ, in terms of application and configuration in different types of aircraft. They also differ in numbers for narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large body aircraft, and business jets. The fixed wing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors positively impacting the aircraft heat exchanger market with regards to this section are rising demand of narrow body commercial aircrafts and more connectivity across regions.
The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific is one of the emerging markets for aircraft heat exchangers in terms of research and development activities, deployment, and the presence of some of the key market players. The major countries under this region are the
Japan, India and China. The drivers for the growth of the aircraft heat exchanger market in Japan include the need to improve aircraft systems of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, including the Japan Air Self- Defense Force (JASDF), Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the rising demand for better thermal management system in commercial airlines. Rising government focus on military and defense will boost market in India.
China is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The country is expected to increase its military spending in aircraft systems, including Aircraft heat exchangers, as well as in modern military equipment to remain technologically advanced in the defense sector. Domestic airlines in China are increasingly engaged in contracts with aftermarket service suppliers to enhance their aircraft operations. Also, factors like cheap and high skilled personnel for manufacturing of aircraft heat exchangers is boosting the market in Asia Pacific region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Aircraft Heat Exchangers Market, 2021-2026
4.2 Aircraft Heat Exchangers Market, by Application
4.3 Aircraft Heat Exchangers Market, by Sales Channel
4.4 Aircraft Heat Exchangers Parts Replacement Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Effective Cooling and Heating in Commercial Aircraft
5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand of High-Performance Military Fighter Jets and Increase in Defense Expenditure
5.2.1.3 Demand for Heat Exchangers in Tactical and Ucav
5.2.1.4 Growing Fleet of Commercial and Combat Aircraft
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Investment Cost and Long Clearance Period
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Focus on Developments in Additive Manufacturing
5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in Thermal Management for Military and Aerospace Environments
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Heat Exchanger Fouling
5.2.4.2 Pandemic and Its Effect on Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market
5.4 Ranges and Scenarios
5.5 Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Ecosystem
5.5.1 Prominent Companies
5.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises
5.5.3 Applications
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Average Selling Price of Aircraft Heat Exchanger
5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
5.8.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Aircraft Heat Exchanger Manufacturers
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9.1 Threats of New Entrants
5.9.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.9.3 Bargaining Powers of Suppliers
5.9.4 Bargaining Powers of Buyers
5.9.5 Degree of Competition
5.10 Use Case Analysis: Aircraft Heat Exchangers
5.10.1 Air-Breathing Rocket Engines
5.10.2 3D Print Technique for Interplanetary Heat Exchanger
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Reinvention of Heat Transfer
6.2.2 Expansion of Metal Baffles
6.2.3 Twisted-Tube Heat Exchanger Technology
6.2.4 Graphene - a Miracle Material
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.4 Impact of Megatrends
6.5 Innovations & Patent Registrations
7 Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market, by Application
8 Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market, by Platform
9 Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market, by Design
10 Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market, by Sales Channel
11 Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market, by Type
12 Regional Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Ranking of Leading Players, 2020
13.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 2020
13.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2020
13.5 Competitive Overview
13.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis
13.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.7.1 Star
13.7.2 Emerging Leader
13.7.3 Pervasive
13.7.4 Participant
13.8 Competitive Scenario
13.8.1 Deals
13.8.2 Others
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Key Players
14.2.1 Meggitt
14.2.1.1 Business Overview
14.2.1.2 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.1.3 Analyst's View
14.2.1.3.1 Key Strengths and Right to Win
14.2.1.3.2 Strategic Choices Made
14.2.1.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
14.2.1.4 Recent Developments
14.2.2 Ametek
14.2.2.1 Business Overview
14.2.2.2 Products Offered
14.2.2.3 Analyst's View
14.2.2.3.1 Key Strengths and Right to Win
14.2.2.3.2 Strategic Choices Made
14.2.2.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
14.2.3 Recent Developments
14.2.4 Tat Technologies
14.2.4.1 Business Overview
14.2.5 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.6 Analyst's View
14.2.6.1 Key Strengths and Right to Win
14.2.6.2 Strategic Choices Made
14.2.6.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
14.2.7 Recent Developments
14.2.8 Triumph Group
14.2.8.1 Business Overview
14.2.9 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.10 Analyst's View
14.2.10.1 Key Strengths and Right to Win
14.2.10.2 Strategies Choices Made
14.2.10.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
14.2.11 Recent Developments
14.2.12 Boyd Corporation
14.2.12.1 Business Overview
14.2.13 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.14 Recent Developments
14.2.15 Honeywell International
14.2.15.1 Business Overview
14.2.16 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.17 Analyst's View
14.2.17.1 Key Strengths and Right to Win
14.2.17.2 Strategic Choices Made
14.2.17.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
14.2.18 Recent Developments
14.2.19 Sumitomo Precision Products
14.2.19.1 Business Overview
14.2.20 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.21 Analyst's View
14.2.21.1 Key Strengths and Right to Win
14.2.21.2 Strategic Choices Made
14.2.21.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
14.2.22 Recent Developments
14.2.23 Raytheon Technologies
14.2.23.1 Business Overview
14.2.24 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.25 Analyst's View
14.2.25.1 Key Strengths and Right to Win
14.2.25.2 Strategic Choices Made
14.2.25.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
14.2.26 Recent Developments
14.2.27 Parker Hannifin
14.2.27.1 Business Overview
14.2.28 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.29 Analyst's View
14.2.29.1 Key Strengths and Right to Win
14.2.29.2 Strategic Choices Made
14.2.29.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
14.2.30 Recent Developments
14.2.31 Safran Sa
14.2.31.1 Business Overview
14.2.32 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.33 Recent Developments
14.2.34 Liebherr International
14.2.34.1 Business Overview
14.2.35 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.36 Recent Developments
14.2.37 Wall Colmonoy
14.2.37.1 Business Overview
14.2.38 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.39 Recent Developments
14.2.40 Jamco
14.2.40.1 Business Overview
14.2.41 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.42 Recent Developments
14.2.43 Camtronics Aviation Group
14.2.43.1 Business Overview
14.2.44 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.45 Recent Developments
14.2.46 Aviagroup Industries
14.2.46.1 Business Overview
14.2.47 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.48 Recent Developments
14.2.49 Parfuse Corporation
14.2.49.1 Business Overview
14.2.50 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.51 Recent Developments
14.2.52 Mezzo Technologies
14.2.52.1 Business Overview
14.2.53 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.54 Recent Developments
14.2.55 Nimrod Group
14.2.55.1 Business Overview
14.2.56 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.57 Recent Developments
14.2.58 Sintavia
14.2.58.1 Business Overview
14.2.59 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.60 Recent Developments
14.2.61 Airmark Components
14.2.61.1 Business Overview
14.2.62 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.63 Recent Developments
14.2.64 California Brazing
14.2.64.1 Business Overview
14.2.65 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.66 Recent Developments
14.2.67 Msm Aerospace Fabricators
14.2.67.1 Business Overview
14.2.68 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.69 Recent Developments
14.2.70 Aviation Technical Services
14.2.70.1 Business Overview
14.2.71 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.72 Recent Developments
14.2.73 Turbotech
14.2.73.1 Business Overview
14.2.74 Products & Solutions Offered
14.2.75 Recent Developments
14.3 Eaton
14.3.1 Business Overview
14.3.2 Products & Solutions Offered
15 Appendix
