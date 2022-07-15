$2 Billion Worldwide Contrast Media Injectors Industry to 2027 - Featuring Bayer, Bracco Imaging and General Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contrast Media Injectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contrast media injectors market reached a value of US$ 1.46 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.75% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Contrast media (CM) injectors are medical devices utilized to inject CM into the body for enhancing the visibility of tissues for different medical imaging procedures. These procedures include computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET) or magnetic resonance.

CM injectors find extensive applications in radiology, interventional cardiology, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and diagnostic imaging centers across the globe. At present, they have evolved from simple, manual injectors to automated injectors that precisely control the amount of the CM agent used, facilitate automated data collection, and warn about potential hazards, such as air embolisms or extravasations.

Increasing preferences for minimally invasive (MI) medical procedures that offer numerous benefits, such as smaller incisions, less postoperative pain, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stay, represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market.

Moreover, there is a rise in the use of automated CM injectors in cardiac imaging to help enhance patient safety and improve image quality. Besides this, leading players are focusing on offering personalized CM doses to patients using information from an electronic medical record (EMR) or picture archiving and communication system (PACS).

This, coupled with the emergence of syringeless power injectors, which aid in reducing CM waste, is facilitating the growth of the market. Apart from this, there is a widespread prevalence of cancers, including breast, lung, colon, rectum, and prostate cancers, around the world. This, along with the increasing number of regulatory approvals of contrast agents and the significant growth in the healthcare industry, is projected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being APOLLO RT Co. Ltd., Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., General Electric Company, Guerbet, Medtron AG, Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co. Ltd., Sino Medical-Device Technology Co. Ltd. and ulrich GmbH & Co. KG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global contrast media injectors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global contrast media injectors market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the injectors type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global contrast media injectors market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Contrast Media Injectors Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Consumables

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Syringes

6.1.2.2 Tubes

6.1.2.3 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Injector Systems

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 CT Injectors

6.2.2.2 MRI Injectors

6.2.2.3 Angiography Injectors

6.2.2.4 Accessories

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Injectors Type

7.1 Single-head Injectors

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Dual-head Injectors

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Syringeless Injectors

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Radiology

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Interventional Cardiology

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Interventional Radiology

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Diagnostics Imaging Centers

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 APOLLO RT Co. Ltd.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Bayer AG

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 General Electric Company

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Guerbet

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Medtron AG

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co. Ltd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Sino Medical-Device Technology Co. Ltd.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ik5wyx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets